Khairy Jamaluddin: Younger Voters Want Politicians Who Combat High Living Costs, Identity Concerns

Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin expressed concern that younger voters are not feeling the benefits of the country's economic growth, despite Malaysia's strong economy in the first quarter. Khairy mentioned that younger voters want politicians who recognize their concerns over living costs, identity, jobs, and economic mobility.

Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said younger voters want politicians who recognise concerns over living costs, identity, jobs, and economic mobility. Malaysian economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter, outpacing Thailand and Singapore, while the ringgit extended its run as Asia's best-performing currency against the dollar for the second year in a row.

Khairy also mentioned his return to Umno, where he was openly critical of Zahid and openly campaigning for Pakatan Harapan in the last nationwide polls. A Bloomberg report quotes Khairy as saying, 'The man on the street is not feeling the macroeconomic numbers, the GDP growth, the lower unemployment, the stronger ringgit.





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Khairy Jamaluddin Malaysia Economy Ringgit Economist Podcasting Radio Gig Return To Umno Young Malay Voters

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