Khairy Jamaluddin: Still Pursuing Prime Minister Ambition, But Not Obsessed

Khairy Jamaluddin, a former Umno youth chief and three-time Cabinet minister, still hopes to become Malaysia's prime minister one day but has changed his perspective on the matter. He used to consider not becoming the prime minister would make him a failure in life, but now he sees himself as enough as a person. Khairy's membership was reinstated last month under the Rumah Bangsa initiative, and he has been taking on several brand endorsements and leading a less stressful life since stepping down as health minister. He also spent more quality time with family and friends during the last three years.

Khairy Jamaluddin , a former Umno youth chief and three-time Cabinet minister, still hopes to become Malaysia's prime minister one day but has changed his perspective on the matter.

He used to consider not becoming the prime minister would make him a failure in life, but now he sees himself as enough as a person. Khairy's membership was reinstated last month under the Rumah Bangsa initiative, and he has been taking on several brand endorsements and leading a less stressful life since stepping down as health minister. He also spent more quality time with family and friends during the last three years.

Khairy's election prospects have been speculated since his return to Umno, including calls for him to be fielded in Kedah in the next general election. Khairy has been discussing business continuity plans with Shahril over the last few months, including possible collaborations with other digital media companies to sustain the podcast. Khairy's membership was reinstated last month under the Rumah Bangsa initiative, set up by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi





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Khairy Jamaluddin Prime Minister Ambition Umno Youth Chief Three-Time Cabinet Minister Return To Umno Business Continuity Plans Podcast Brand Endorsements Less Stressful Life Quality Time With Family And Friends Raja Petra Kamaruddin PAS-Led State Kedah Menteri Besar Sungai Buloh Rembau Sungai Buloh Datuk Seri R. Ramanan PKR Three-Term MP Rembau Sungai Buloh Datuk Seri R. Ramanan PKR

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