Khairy Jamaluddin Draws Fire for Comparing Negeri Sembilan Crisis to Anwar's 2008 Takeover Bid

Former minister Khairy Jamaluddin warns against repeating 2008 tactics to topple state governments, sparking fierce rebuttals from readers who accuse Umno of hypocrisy and a long history of similar maneuvers.

The recent political turmoil in Negeri Sembilan has reignited a heated debate about the ethics of toppling state governments between elections, with former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin drawing an unwelcome parallel to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's 2008 bid to seize federal power.

In a column that has provoked sharp rebuttals, Khairy warned that such tactics should never be repeated in 2026, arguing that 18 years of political maturity should have taught Malaysians that extra-constitutional takeovers are not the right path to governance. He framed the current crisis as a dangerous precedent that, if left unchecked, would trap the nation in a perpetual nightmare of leadership changes driven by impatience and power hunger rather than democratic mandate.

The commentator urged both sides to stop instigating revolts and instead focus on resolving existing grievances through electoral means, specifically waiting for the 16th general election to determine who should rightfully lead the state. However, many readers immediately challenged this historical comparison, pointing out that Khairy's own party, Umno, has a far longer and more documented record of engineering such maneuvers.

One respondent, Siva1967, argued forcefully that Umno set the original precedent for what is now colloquially called tebuk atap politics, referencing the party's consistent track record of toppling democratically elected governments over the decades. This broader context, he noted, includes earlier political decisions such as former chief minister Lim Chong Eu's move to bring Penang into the Barisan Nasional coalition, which was widely seen as a pragmatic recognition of how federal power could dictate state-level outcomes.

Younger observers may not recall these events, Siva added, but the patterns are neither new nor surprising; they are simply consistent with what Umno has always demonstrated. If Umno is genuinely concerned about stability in Negeri Sembilan, he questioned, why has it chosen this particular moment to act, and would it not be more prudent to allow the issue to be resolved without further political disruption?

The timing of Umno's actions, he concluded, raises legitimate questions that public statements should aim to reassure the rakyat, not deepen uncertainty. Another reader, Chefoo, drew a sharp distinction between 2008 and 2026, noting that Anwar was then in the opposition, making it justifiable to seek a takeover of the government. Now, however, Umno is a member of the unity government, and it is far from justifiable for a coalition partner to stab another member and overthrow a state government.

He accused Umno of a long-standing pattern of backstabbing, pointing to its treatment of Perikatan Nasional as evidence that this is nothing but a betrayal of voters and the very party that brought Umno into the state government. A reader named Koel dismissed Khairy's argument as childish and insulting, accusing him of gaslighting the nation with decades-old tactics.

Instead of making meritless arguments, Koel demanded that Khairy inform the nation why a change in the state government is necessary for the welfare of the people of Negeri Sembilan at this point. He questioned whether this upheaval was about grabbing power or enriching party coffers, and why anyone would cause instability at home when the world is already facing potential conflicts and instability.

EmEmKay offered perhaps the most scathing rebuke, calling the entire tebuk atap spin laughable when one remembers that Barisan Nasional is part of the government today only on the command of His Majesty. What Umno did in Negeri Sembilan, he argued, is nothing short of treason of the highest order, a betrayal not just of voters but a stab in the back of the very government and coalition that brought them into power at the state level.

The diverse responses reveal a deep political fault line: while some view any extra-electoral takeover as a dangerous precedent that undermines democratic stability, others see Khairy's criticism as a selective and hypocritical attack that conveniently ignores Umno's own history. Several commentators urged Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to awaken from his slumber and recognize who he is dealing with, while others called for both sides to find a solution and wait for the 16th general election.

The debate underscores the fragility of coalition politics in Malaysia, where historical grievances and power calculations can easily override commitments to democratic process. It also highlights a growing public fatigue with what many perceive as endless political maneuvering at the expense of effective governance.

As the situation in Negeri Sembilan continues to unfold, the arguments presented by Khairy and his critics will likely shape public opinion on whether such tactics are ever acceptable, and whether the current unity government can survive the tensions within its own ranks. Ultimately, the exchange reflects a nation still grappling with the legacy of past political crises and searching for a stable, rules-based path forward that respects both the letter and spirit of democratic elections





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Negeri Sembilan Khairy Jamaluddin Tebuk Atap Umno Political Stability

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