Khairy Jamaluddin Debuts in Feature Film '5 Bomoh'

Malaysian politician and media personality Khairy Jamaluddin makes his first appearance in a full-length feature film, '5 Bomoh,' a family-friendly comedy that explores themes of faith, deception, and manipulation through the story of a businessman seeking help from shamans for his daughter's academic success.

Malaysian politician, radio presenter, and podcaster Khairy Jamaluddin , widely known as KJ, has made his debut in a full-length feature film titled ' 5 Bomoh .

' The film, released today, is directed by Syed Fariz and produced by Global Station Sdn Bhd, with distribution handled by Skop Production Sdn Bhd and marketing by Primeworks Studios in collaboration with Mask Team. Khairy portrays the character 'Mr K,' a role that though not the lead, he felt aligned well with his personality. His venture into acting fulfills a long-held desire, as he describes himself as a movie buff with a particular fondness for classic cinema.

At the gala premiere held yesterday at GSC Mid Valley, Khairy shared that the biggest challenges for a non-actor like himself were memorizing the script and performing scenes out of sequence, which is typical in film production. He explained that the offer came at a time when he was looking for something manageable yet meaningful.

The movie follows the story of a businessman who, desperate to help his daughter succeed academically, takes his family on a journey to seek assistance from several shamans. Along the way, they uncover scams and learn hard lessons about misplaced faith, deception, and manipulation. The narrative is presented in a light-hearted, comedic manner while carrying an important message, making it a family-friendly film.

Khairy emphasized that '5 Bomoh' is not just a comedy but also a social commentary on blind belief and the exploitation of trust. The ensemble cast includes notable Malaysian actors such as Datuk Aaron Aziz, Scha Alyahya, Datuk Afdlin Shauki, Datuk Amy Search, Johan Raja Lawak, Aedy Ashraf, Ozlynn Waty, Ungku Hariz, and Tiara Rose. This project marks Khairy's first feature film after previously appearing only in short films and advertisements.

Interestingly, he has already completed shooting a second feature film, set for release early next year. While details about the new project-title, role, story, and genre-are currently under wraps, Khairy confirmed he will have more screen time in that production. His rapid transition from politics and radio to film showcases his versatility and willingness to explore new creative horizons.

Additional promotion includes an offer where sign-ups using code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100 today earn an extra free RM10, subject to terms and conditions. This promotional note appears to be part of a separate campaign but is included in the source text. Khairy's debut is seen as a crossover moment for Malaysian public figures entering the entertainment industry, blending political influence with cultural production.

The film's release strategy leverages his public persona while keeping the story rooted in local contexts and humor. Critics and audiences will be watching to see how his performance is received and whether this marks the beginning of a parallel acting career. With a strong supporting cast and a theme that resonates with current societal issues, '5 Bomoh' aims to entertain while prompting reflection on belief systems.

The collaboration between production, distribution, and marketing entities also highlights the coordinated effort behind independent Malaysian cinema





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Khairy Jamaluddin 5 Bomoh Malaysian Film Feature Film Debut Comedy Syed Fariz Aaron Aziz

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