Key Republican backs landmark Kids Online Safety Act, setting stage for Senate vote

Senator Ted Cruz’s newfound support for a bipartisan social media regulation bill significantly advances its chances of passage in Congress

WASHINGTON — A landmark US bill aimed at enhancing protections for children and teenagers on social media platforms cleared a critical legislative roadblock on Tuesday when Republican Senator Ted Cruz publicly endorsed the measure.

The proposed legislation, known as the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), seeks to compel digital platforms to implement stronger safeguards against online dangers that disproportionately affect minors, including disordered eating, cyberbullying, and online exploitation. As chairman of the influential Senate Commerce Committee, Cruz’s backing is particularly impactful; his panel is traditionally responsible for reviewing and advancing the bill before a full Senate vote.

While Cruz had previously expressed support for similar initiatives, this marks his first explicit pledge to move the current bill forward during the 119th Congress. Speaking at a press conference near the Capitol, Cruz joined grieving parents who attributed their children’s deaths to harms linked to social media, declaring: “We are going to pass it out of the Commerce Committee, we’re going to pass it in the Senate.

” His office clarified that Cruz’s stance aligns with his long-standing advocacy for digital protections, though no immediate next steps for the bill were announced. The proposed legislation follows years of public outcry over the proliferation of harmful content directed at young users on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Studies cited by lawmakers show a disturbing correlation between excessive social media use and worsening mental health outcomes among adolescents, including increased rates of anxiety and suicide-related behaviors.

Under KOSA, these platforms would be legally obliged to implement age-related defaults that prioritize user safety and provide tools to manage addictive design features. Critics of the bill, however, have raised First Amendment concerns, arguing that broad mandates on platform-led moderation could lead to censorship in the guise of child protection





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Kids Online Safety Act Social Media Platforms Ted Cruz Online Safety Legislation Children's Mental Health

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