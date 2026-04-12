Kenduri Sekampung at Felda Jengka 24: Fostering Community Spirit and Tradition

Felda Jengka 24 in Jerantut, Pahang, hosted a Kenduri Sekampung program, successfully bringing together over 1,000 residents to celebrate community, cooperation, and the enduring spirit of gotong-royong. The event included a village feast, communal food preparation, and the recognition of academic achievements, highlighting the importance of unity and preserving traditional values within the Felda community.

The Kenduri Sekampung Program held at Felda Jengka 24 in Jerantut, Pahang served as a platform to strengthen bonds of kinship and invigorate the spirit of mutual cooperation among the settlers in the land scheme. The event, which drew over 1,000 residents from various backgrounds, was enlivened by a communal village feast and the collaborative efforts of the community in preparing the dishes through mutual assistance.

Razak Daud, the Head of Settlers of Felda Jengka 24, stated that the program not only revived the village feast culture but also symbolized community unity. He emphasized that the Kenduri Sekampung was a joint effort to strengthen relationships among the settlers. It reminded them of the values of mutual cooperation which have been the cornerstone of Felda community life since the beginning. The collective spirit demonstrated through the program is hoped to continue in various aspects of life including maintaining the cleanliness, safety, and well-being of the village. The program also received an enthusiastic response from the younger generation who came forward to help prepare the food, thus proving that old traditions are still relevant in building community unity today. The event included the presentation of contributions to eight outstanding students of the 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Felda Jengka 24.\ The Kenduri Sekampung, literally meaning Village Feast, brought together the residents of Felda Jengka 24 in a vibrant display of community spirit. The event was a celebration of togetherness and a testament to the enduring values of gotong-royong, the spirit of working together for a common cause. From the preparation of the food to the setting up of the event, the community worked hand in hand, showcasing a strong sense of unity and shared purpose. This spirit of cooperation extends beyond just the event itself and is meant to permeate all aspects of village life. It aims to foster a strong sense of community and social responsibility amongst the residents. The success of the program underscores the importance of such community events in maintaining the social fabric of the Felda settlements. The participation of the younger generation indicates a positive trend and ensures the continuity of traditions for the future. Such events are vital to strengthen community bonds in the face of the modern challenges. These gatherings are not just mere celebrations; they are integral to the social cohesion and the well-being of the community.\The Kenduri Sekampung exemplifies the strong sense of community and tradition that defines Felda settlements. The gathering offered a sense of nostalgia, reviving traditions and strengthening the ties that bind the community together. This included the communal preparation of a variety of dishes. Furthermore, the act of giving back to the community was evident during the ceremony. The presentation of contributions to the outstanding SPM students was a crucial part of the event. It highlighted the importance of education and recognized the achievements of the young people within the community. Razak Daud expressed his pleasure at the event. He highlighted its importance in fostering the spirit of working together and reminded all of the significance of unity. He hoped this spirit of cooperation would continue. He also emphasized the significance of preserving Felda's historical values. It reflects the Felda settlers' dedication to maintaining their heritage. The success of the Kenduri Sekampung also offers an opportunity to replicate the model in other Felda settlements. This would create a stronger sense of shared identity and belonging throughout the Felda community and help them continue in the best way possible





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Felda Kenduri Sekampung Community Gotong-Royong Tradition

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