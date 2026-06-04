Kelantan is set to become a regional healthcare tourism hub with the development of a new hospital, Hospital Pakar KPJ Perdana. The new hospital is expected to attract healthcare tourists from Indonesia and Thailand, bringing in more economic benefits to the transportation, accommodation, food, retail, and other industries in the state.

Kelantan targets regional healthcare tourism hub status with new Hospital Pakar KPJ Perdana development. The new development is expected to attract healthcare tourists from Indonesia and Thailand .

The state government aims to make healthcare tourism a new growth sector in the state. The new hospital will be a key driver in attracting more healthcare tourists to the state, particularly from Indonesia and neighboring countries. The development of the new hospital is in line with the state government's efforts to promote healthcare tourism in the state. The state government has been promoting Kelantan's potential in various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, family-friendly tourism, and competitive healthcare costs.

The new hospital is expected to bring in more economic benefits to the transportation, accommodation, food, retail, and other industries in the state. The state government has also been promoting investment and tourism in Jakarta, highlighting Kelantan's potential in various sectors. The new hospital is expected to be a key driver in attracting more healthcare tourists to the state, particularly from Indonesia and neighboring countries





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Kelantan Healthcare Tourism Hospital Pakar KPJ Perdana Indonesia Thailand

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