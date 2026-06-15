Kelantan Police Resolve Kidnapping Linked to Crime Syndicate andSolve ECRL Cable Thefts

Kelantan police have detailed two separate but significant crime busts. Two men abducted as collateral for a RM33,000 debt tied to a drug and migrant smuggling syndicate were found safe in Thailand after two days. Police identified two masterminds at large in Thailand. Additionally, police solved four thefts from the East Coast Rail Link project, arresting two suspects and estimating losses at RM50,000.

In a recent operation, Malaysian authorities in Kelantan have resolved a shocking case of abduction and kidnap-for-ransom linked to organized crime, while also making headway in solving thefts from a major national infrastructure project.

Two men, aged 51 and 35, were abducted separately in the districts of Tumpat and Pasir Mas on June 6. The victims were seized by a criminal syndicate involved in drug trafficking and migrant smuggling. According to Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat, the abductions served a specific purpose: the victims were not the actual debtors but were taken as human collateral to pressure individuals who owed money to the syndicate. The debt in question amounted to approximately RM33,000.

The captors transported the hostages across an illegal border crossing into Thailand. After two days in captivity, Thai authorities located the victims on June 8. They had been abandoned by their kidnappers at a roadside location in the Thai town of Mundok. The victims were found safe and were subsequently handed over to Malaysian police.

This cross-border rescue highlights the collaborative efforts between Malaysian and Thai law enforcement. Police investigations swiftly identified the alleged masterminds behind the kidnappings. Two individuals are sought: Hamzah Mohamed, alias "Mejah", and Syamsul Azroy Che Anuar, alias "Mamat". Both suspects are believed to be hiding in Thailand, prompting Malaysian authorities to seek assistance from their Thai counterparts and Interpol to locate and apprehend them.

In a connected development, five people, including one woman, have been remanded in custody until June 22 to assist with the ongoing investigation into the abduction case. These developments underscore the complex nature of the criminal network, which extended beyond simple debt collection into the broader realms of transnational drug trafficking and human smuggling operations. Separately, Kelantan police also announced the resolution of four theft cases targeting the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

The stolen items primarily involved copper cables and associated equipment, exploiting the fact that the electrical systems along the rail alignment are not yet fully operational. Two local men, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested last month for their alleged involvement. Police estimate the total losses from these thefts at around RM50,000. Yusoff Mamat stated that the suspects are believed to be part of a local syndicate that has been active since February.

Each theft involved the removal of cables containing valuable copper, a common motive for such crimes against infrastructure projects. The successful arrests are seen as a deterrent against further sabotage of the national ECRL development, ensuring that work on the project can proceed without ongoing material losses and delays caused by these criminal activities





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Kelantan Kidnapping Abduction Debt Collateral Drug Trafficking Migrant Smuggling Syndicate Thailand Cross-Border Crime ECRL Cable Theft East Coast Rail Link Copper Theft Infrastructure Security Yusoff Mamat

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