Kelantan Police Investigate Video of Man Mocking Officers at Roadblock

Kelantan police have launched an investigation into a viral video showing a man ridiculing police officers at a roadblock, and are also addressing concerns regarding a controversial convoy organized by Kelantan assemblymen. The police are taking firm action against those who disrespect law enforcement and disrupt public order.

Kelantan police have initiated a formal investigation into a video that has rapidly spread across social media platforms. The video depicts an individual openly mocking and displaying disrespect towards police officers who were diligently performing their duties at a roadblock.

The investigation was prompted by a report filed by a senior police officer earlier today, around 10 am, concerning the video’s presence on Facebook. Initial findings suggest the man in the video not only engaged in disrespectful behavior but also falsely asserted that he had successfully circumvented multiple roadblocks by misleading the officers stationed there.

Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, the Kelantan police chief, strongly condemned the individual’s actions, characterizing them as irresponsible, provocative, and potentially damaging to the public’s perception of the police force. He emphasized that such statements could negatively impact the image, reputation, and overall credibility of the police. The police are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and have launched an investigation under multiple legal provisions.

These include Section 504 of the Penal Code, which addresses intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace; Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, concerning the improper use of network facilities or network services; and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which deals with offenses against public order. Datuk Mohd Yusoff made it unequivocally clear that any individual found to be attempting to diminish the importance of the security forces’ duties or disseminating content that could disrupt public order will face legal consequences without exception.

He reiterated the commitment to strictly address any actions that undermine the dignity of law enforcement or erode public trust in their ability to maintain order and safety. The police chief further urged the public to exercise caution and responsibility when utilizing social media, cautioning against the misuse of these platforms to spread information that could incite public anxiety or unrest. He specifically requested that anyone possessing information related to this case come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

In a separate but related development, another event circulating on social media has drawn criticism. A program titled “Konvoi & Lepak Mat Motor Bersama YB” (Convoy & Hangout with YB – YB referring to a Member of Parliament or State Assemblyman) has surfaced, allegedly organized by the Government Supporters Club and the State PAS Youth Wing. This event has sparked controversy, particularly following comments made by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Minister Loke reportedly described the involvement of several Kelantan assemblymen in organizing a convoy to the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) as highly irresponsible. This suggests a concern that the assemblymen’s actions may have been inappropriate or could potentially disrupt public order or safety.

The convergence of these two incidents – the disrespectful video and the controversial convoy – highlights the importance of responsible behavior, both online and offline, and the need to uphold respect for law enforcement and public order. The police investigation into the video is ongoing, and authorities are actively seeking information from the public to identify and prosecute the individual responsible.

The situation underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining order and public trust in the digital age, where misinformation and disrespectful behavior can quickly spread through social media





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Kelantan Police Roadblock Social Media Investigation Mocking Disrespect Law Enforcement Public Order Convoy

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