Kelantan Motorcycle Convoy Held Without Police Approval, Organizer Admits Evading Roadblocks

A motorcycle convoy organized by a Kelantan assemblyman took place without police permission, with the organizer openly admitting to circumventing roadblocks. The event, attended by approximately 3,000 motorcyclists, deliberately avoided the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport following a directive from the Transport Minister to increase security checks.

A motorcycle convoy held in Kelantan on April 25, 2026, proceeded without prior police approval , a fact acknowledged by both the event organizer and the state's police chief.

The event, titled ‘Konvoi Motosikal dan Lepak Anak Muda Bersama YB YB’ (Motorcycle Convoy and Youth Gathering with YB YB), was organized by Wan Rohimi Wan Daud, the assemblyman for Melor. Despite the lack of official permission, Wan Rohimi declared the event a success, reporting a turnout of approximately 3,000 motorcyclists. He openly admitted to circumventing police roadblocks, stating that the convoy utilized alternative routes to avoid scrutiny.

Wan Rohimi expressed satisfaction with the participation levels and indicated plans to organize a larger event in the future. The assemblyman’s comments, reported during the event itself, revealed a defiant attitude towards law enforcement, suggesting a deliberate attempt to bypass regulations. He specifically mentioned encountering at least seven roadblocks and boasted about successfully evading them by using side streets, adding a somewhat provocative remark about the police efforts.

The situation arose following a directive from Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who instructed the Road Transport Department to collaborate with the police to conduct inspections of motorcycles, including those operated by elected officials, to prevent unauthorized access to the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport. This directive was prompted by concerns regarding security and adherence to regulations surrounding airport perimeters.

The convoy, however, deliberately avoided entering the airport grounds, instead opting to pass in front of the building and proceed towards Pantai Sabak, where authorities were strategically positioned at the airport entrance. This maneuver suggests a calculated effort to demonstrate defiance while technically avoiding a direct violation of the airport security perimeter. The police, under the leadership of Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, confirmed that no application for the event was ever submitted by the organizers.

Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat also confirmed that roadblocks were strategically deployed around Kota Bharu, specifically targeting routes leading to the airport, in anticipation of potential unauthorized gatherings. The lack of communication and the deliberate circumvention of established procedures raise questions about the organizers’ respect for the rule of law and the potential implications for public safety. The incident highlights a potential conflict between local political initiatives and national security protocols.

While the assemblyman framed the event as a community engagement activity aimed at connecting with young people, the lack of transparency and the deliberate avoidance of police oversight raise concerns about the underlying motivations and potential risks associated with such gatherings. The assemblyman’s public statements, particularly his boastful remarks about outsmarting the police, are likely to attract criticism and could potentially lead to further investigation.

The event also underscores the importance of clear communication and cooperation between local authorities and law enforcement agencies. The failure to submit a formal application for the event created a situation where the police were forced to react to an unfolding situation rather than proactively managing it. The incident serves as a reminder that all public gatherings, regardless of their stated purpose, require proper authorization to ensure public safety and maintain order.

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