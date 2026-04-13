Kelantan Government Addresses Student Commuting Challenges from Thailand

The Kelantan state government is seeking solutions for Malaysian students in Thailand who commute to schools in Rantau Panjang using illegal routes. The government is considering accommodations, while also addressing legal and security concerns, following arrests of students crossing the Golok River.

Mohamed Fadzli Hassan during a press conference after attending the Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony Between Ahmad's and Perbadanan Menteri Besar Kelantan (PMBK) Development in Tunjong, Kota Bharu, Kelantan . The Kelantan state government is considering providing special accommodations such as dormitories as a solution to the recurring problem of Malaysian students in Thailand who commute to schools in Rantau Panjang using illegal routes across the Golok River.

Deputy Menteri Besar, Datuk Dr. Mohamed Fadzli Hassan stated that the students are Malaysian citizens and are entitled to education in this country. He expressed his hope that the Malaysian Ministry of Education, the Kelantan Islamic Foundation, and the authorities can find the best methods to ensure that students from across the border (Thailand) can study properly without facing other problems, including legal issues. “Whatever method is to be outlined, it needs to be done carefully because the problem is also related to legal issues and its resolution must ensure that it does not contradict the laws of the country,” he told reporters while attending the Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony Between Ahmad’s and Perbadanan Menteri Besar Kelantan (PMBK) Development in Tunjong, here today. Mohamed Fadzli mentioned that his side hopes that parents will adhere to every method set by the authorities to ensure that their children can receive a proper education at their respective schools. He added that the relevant parties in this state will formulate a method, and they request that parents ensure that their children can continue to study. Utusan Malaysia reported yesterday that the General Operations Force (PGA) arrested 34 students and school pupils today after they were detected crossing the Golok River from Thailand through illegal routes to go to their schools here. All the students and pupils, aged between seven and 16 years old, were detained at 6:30 am. The Commander of the Southeast Brigade PGA, Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Radzi Hussain said that all the Malaysian citizens reside in Southern Thailand and attend schools in Rantau Panjang. This issue highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Malaysian students residing in Thailand who are seeking education in Malaysia. The primary concern revolves around the perilous and unlawful crossings of the Golok River, a border waterway, to access educational institutions in Rantau Panjang. The state government recognizes the need for a comprehensive and sustainable solution, acknowledging the students' right to education and the importance of safeguarding their well-being. The proposed provision of accommodations, like dormitories, indicates a proactive stance toward addressing the complexities surrounding this issue. The state government is aware of the legal and logistical challenges and is aiming to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to formulate a solution that respects the laws of the nation. The collaboration between government entities, including the Ministry of Education and the Kelantan Islamic Foundation, is essential to develop a holistic approach. This coordinated effort will likely involve a thorough assessment of existing practices, identification of potential risks, and development of protocols to ensure student safety and compliance with the law. The objective is to create a safe and conducive learning environment for the students while simultaneously preventing illegal activities and protecting national security. Addressing the issue of students crossing the border also requires a strong emphasis on parental involvement and community engagement. The state government's appeal to parents to adhere to the established methods is vital, promoting a collective effort to safeguard the children's well-being and education. Open communication and cooperation between schools, parents, and authorities will be essential to ensure effective implementation and long-term sustainability of any solutions devised. This approach will also involve educating students, parents, and the broader community on the legal and security implications of illegal border crossings. The government aims to establish a clear framework that promotes safe and legitimate means of accessing education while upholding the rule of law. The recent arrests conducted by the General Operations Force (PGA) underscore the significance of the issue and the need for immediate action. The PGA's role in enforcing border security and apprehending those engaging in illegal activities highlights the broader context of the challenge, which involves maintaining national sovereignty, preventing human trafficking, and combating other criminal activities. The collaboration between enforcement agencies and educational authorities is crucial in effectively addressing the issues, emphasizing that border security and the safety of the students are interconnected





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