Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department Director Warns of the Threat to Peatlands from Open Burning and Agricultural Activities

Farhan Sufyan Borhan, the director of the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department, discusses the crucial role peatlands play in storing water and the adverse effects of open burning and land clearing on their ability to absorb water. He points out that peatland fires are difficult to extinguish due to their underground spread and the potential for substantial losses to farmers. He also highlights the challenges of monitoring air quality due to a lack of Air Pollutant Index monitoring stations in the State.

Peatlands in Kelantan face threats from open burning and agricultural activities . Farhan Sufyan Borhan, the director of the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department, says that peatlands help regulate water levels and reduce overflow into drainage systems and rivers.

Clearing and burning peatlands can decrease their ability to absorb water, leading to flash floods in certain areas. The practice is primarily for land clearing and agricultural purposes, causing significant losses to farmers.

Moreover, smoking from peatland fires can affect air quality, requiring further monitoring and stricter regulations. The public is advised not to carry out open burning activities during the dry season





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Agriculture Forestry And Fisheries Peatlands Open Burning Agricultural Activities Fire And Rescue Department Kelantan Flash Floods Water Regulation Air Quality Land Clearing Agricultural Losses Monitoring Challenges

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