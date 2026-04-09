Kelantan Entrepreneur Alleges Unauthorized Use of BUDI95 RON95 Quota, Raising Concerns of Fraud and Misuse

A Kelantan entrepreneur claims his subsidized RON95 quota under the BUDI95 scheme was used without his consent, sparking concerns about potential fraud and misuse of the fuel subsidy program. The individual reported that he discovered unauthorized transactions after reviewing his records, prompting an official report and an appeal for a thorough investigation. He is urging the authorities to investigate a possible widespread scheme involving potential smuggling syndicates and access to personal data.

A Kelantan -based entrepreneur has come forward alleging unauthorized use of his BUDI95 RON95 quota, raising concerns about potential misuse of the government's fuel subsidy scheme. The entrepreneur, identified as Fadhli, claims that 122 liters of his allotted quota were used in transactions he did not authorize, prompting him to file a report with the authorities.

This incident highlights potential vulnerabilities in the BUDI95 system and underscores the need for thorough investigations to prevent fraudulent activities. Fadhli discovered the discrepancy after checking his transaction records on the BUDI Madani website, where he found his remaining quota for April was significantly depleted. Upon reviewing the records, he pinpointed two specific transactions at a petrol station in Tumpat, Kelantan, on April 5th, which he vehemently denies having made. He emphasized that he was not even in Kelantan during those transactions, but in Kuantan, and that his MyKad (identity card) had never been lost or stolen. He questions how such misuse could occur given the measures in place to safeguard the country's fuel supply, indicating that he is concerned about the security of the BUDI95 system.\Fadhli's case echoes a similar incident involving a woman from Sepang, Selangor, whose RON95 quota was also reportedly used without her knowledge. While investigations into that case are ongoing, the BUDI Madani administrators have yet to provide substantive updates. Fadhli expresses deep concern about the situation, particularly due to the intended regulatory function of the subsidy system. His primary fuel consumption is RON95 for his motorcycle, while his business operations predominantly utilize diesel-powered vehicles. He has reported the matter to the authorities and hopes those responsible will be brought to justice. He is particularly focused on understanding how the unauthorized transactions could have occurred without the physical presence of his MyKad, urging the authorities to investigate thoroughly, including reviewing CCTV footage from the petrol station. He fears that this activity might be widespread and potentially orchestrated by smuggling syndicates in collusion with individuals who have access to personal data.\The implications of Fadhli's allegations are far-reaching, potentially affecting the integrity of the BUDI95 subsidy program and the effectiveness of efforts to manage fuel consumption. This includes concerns over potential fuel smuggling and the need to protect personal data. The ongoing investigations into both Fadhli's case and the Sepang incident are crucial to determining the extent of the problem and identifying the individuals responsible. Further news updates include the fining of two foreigners RM22,000 for overstaying and running an unlicensed second-hand business in Johor, formal charges laid against a Segamat trailer driver with three counts of murder, another drug-impaired driver being charged with murder for killing a family of three in Segamat, a retired teacher losing RM165,900 after being scammed, and an arrest and charge related to a viral counter-flow incident on Jalan Klang Lama. The prompt and decisive resolution of these cases is essential to safeguarding the integrity of the subsidy system and ensuring public trust in the government's initiatives





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BUDI95 RON95 Fuel Subsidy Fraud Kelantan

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