Kelantan DOE Books 30 Vehicles for Environmental Offences in Enforcement Day Operation

The Department of Environment in Kelantan conducted Operation Ops Gerak, booking 30 vehicles for various environmental offenses in conjunction with Enforcement Day 2026. The operation, a collaboration involving multiple government agencies, inspected 301 vehicles, focusing on emissions and noise control. Findings included inspection notices, re-testing requirements, and compound offers, emphasizing the DOE's commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and promoting a cleaner environment.

The Department of Environment (DOE) in Kelantan conducted an operation, Ops Gerak, in conjunction with Enforcement Day 2026, resulting in the booking of 30 vehicles for various environmental offenses. This integrated motor vehicle operation, which took place from April 6th to 8th, involved collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, the National Anti-Drugs Agency, and the Road Transport Department.

The operation focused on enforcing regulations related to environmental quality, including emissions control for petrol and diesel engines, motorcycles, refrigerant management, and motor vehicle noise. A total of 301 vehicles of various types were inspected during the operation, highlighting the DOE's commitment to ensuring compliance with environmental standards within the state. The widespread nature of the inspection demonstrated a comprehensive approach to addressing environmental concerns related to vehicle emissions and noise pollution.\The operation's findings revealed a range of violations. Specifically, concerning diesel vehicles, 188 were detained for visual screening, and 72 underwent testing using smoke meters. As a result, 17 vehicles received inspection notices mandating re-examination at PUSPAKOM, pursuant to Section 48A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127). Additionally, 13 vehicles were recommended for compound offers, indicating the varying degrees of non-compliance discovered. Regarding petrol-powered vehicles, 12 were subjected to emission testing utilizing gas analyzers. The inspection of motorcycles, encompassing 10 units, led to the issuance of two inspection notices for re-testing and two recommendations for compound offers. These actions underscore the DOE's enforcement efforts and its dedication to holding vehicle owners accountable for adhering to environmental regulations. The issuance of inspection notices and the offering of compounds serve as corrective measures to encourage compliance and mitigate the impact of environmental violations.\The DOE's proactive measures reflect its dedication to upholding environmental standards and safeguarding public health. The collaborative nature of Ops Gerak, involving multiple government agencies, showcases a concerted effort to address environmental issues from a multi-faceted perspective. By targeting various types of vehicles and inspecting different aspects of environmental compliance, the operation demonstrates a commitment to a holistic approach. The use of smoke meters and gas analyzers during testing signifies a reliance on advanced technology to accurately assess emissions levels. The actions taken during Ops Gerak send a clear message that environmental violations will not be tolerated, and that the DOE will continue to enforce the Environmental Quality Act and its associated regulations. This operation highlights the importance of regular vehicle inspections and maintenance to ensure that vehicles comply with emission standards and do not contribute to environmental pollution. Further initiatives such as public awareness campaigns, incentives for cleaner vehicles and stringent testing procedures for vehicles will go a long way in ensuring clean air and healthy environment. This integrated approach combining enforcement with proactive measures, reflects the DOE's commitment to creating a sustainable environment for the community





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DOE Cracks Down on Vehicle Emissions in Kelantan, Enforces Environmental RegulationsThe Environment Department (DOE) conducted Ops Gerak in Kelantan, booking 30 vehicles for environmental offenses. The integrated operation focused on enforcing various Environmental Quality Regulations, including emission control and noise pollution. Inspections involved petrol and diesel vehicles, with inspection notices and compound offers issued. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to protect the environment and promote compliance with regulations.

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