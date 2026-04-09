Kelantan Canteen Assistant Fined for Pornographic Videos: Sparking Debate on Digital Privacy and Police Authority

A single mother in Kelantan was fined for possessing pornographic videos on her phone. The case has ignited a debate about digital privacy and the extent of police powers to access personal data.

Stay informed with our FREE Newsletter or join our Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest news and updates. A canteen assistant from Bachok, Kelantan, faced a RM2,000 fine for possessing pornographic videos on her mobile phone earlier this month. The 32-year-old single mother was sentenced by Magistrate Fakhrul Razzi Abd Hamid after pleading guilty to the charges, as reported by Sinar Harian.

The charges stated she was found in possession of a Realme 9 smartphone containing 100 pornographic video recordings at a residence in Kampung Kubang Telaga on April 6th. The offence was charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to three years, a fine, or both upon conviction. The police raid was conducted by a team from Branch 11 (Sexual/Cyber) of the Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters, along with other units, based on information from Op Cyber Guardian. Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Syahmi Yazid prosecuted the case, while the accused was represented by Norizaidah Abdul Salam, a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK). During the proceedings, the defense highlighted the accused's status as a single mother and requested a fine, citing her daily earnings of RM35. Op Cyber Guardian, a multi-country operation launched in early 2025, aims to combat online child sexual exploitation across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan. The operation targets individuals involved in the production, access, and storage of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), involving raids on electronic devices. It's important to note that news reports did not explicitly detail the nature of the pornographic material found on the accused's device, sparking public debate on digital privacy.\The public response to the news has been significant, with many Malaysians raising concerns about digital privacy and the extent of police authority in accessing personal data. Social media platforms have become a forum for expressing these concerns, with users questioning how the Kelantan police were able to determine the presence of pornographic videos on the accused's phone. One Threads user questioned the basis for the arrest, emphasizing the right to privacy and freedom of expression, even in relation to personal content. Another user voiced concerns about the security of sensitive information stored on mobile phones, including emails, banking details, and financial accounts. This user worried about potential liability if police access were to lead to financial losses. These discussions highlight broader concerns about the balance between law enforcement and individual rights in the digital age. Others raised points about potential double standards in the investigation process and questioned the focus of the authorities, contrasting it with other social issues that remain unaddressed.\In the context of the public debate, the legal framework governing police access to mobile phones has come under scrutiny. According to a Bernama report from January 13, 2025, former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain clarified that the police do have the authority to check a citizen's mobile phone if there is suspicion or information suggesting a crime has been committed. This authority is based on Section 23(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code and provisions under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (AKM) 1998. Specifically, Section 249 of the AKM 1998 allows access to computerised data, including mobile phones, and Section 116B of the Criminal Procedure Code grants access to mobile phones when a person is suspected of a crime. Razarudin also noted that only police officers of Inspector rank or higher are authorized to conduct these checks. This legal clarification provides important context to the current case, but has also amplified debates about the scope of police powers and the protection of digital privacy. The contrasting viewpoints of personal privacy versus the need for law enforcement have fueled discussions on social media, continuing to emphasize the critical need for a clear and transparent balance between the two concepts. Join the conversation and share your insights via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads





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