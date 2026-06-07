Kedah Police Condemn Irresponsible Speculation Over Fatal Sungai Petani Accident

Police refute rumors about lorry driver's intoxication and car defects after a tragic collision kills six family members near Sungai Petani. The investigation continues with the driver detained for remand.

Kedah police have condemned irresponsible speculation surrounding a fatal collision between a car and a lorry that claimed six lives near Sungai Petani. The incident, which occurred earlier today, involved a Proton X50 carrying seven family members, including a police officer, traveling to Merbok for a cemetery visit.

The vehicle collided with a lorry, resulting in six fatalities and leaving a three-year-old girl with severe facial injuries. State police chief Adzli Abu Shah addressed the public, asserting that a video of the accident circulated on social media sparked numerous unfounded rumors. He specifically refuted claims that the lorry driver was under the influence of alcohol and emphasized that both the victims and the driver are Malay, making such race-based narratives highly irresponsible.

Preliminary investigations indicate the lorry was traveling at 60km/h within the speed limit. Adzli noted that some speculation suggested the new Proton X50 might have mechanical issues, though it had been recently delivered. The lorry driver, a 49-year-old man, passed a urine screening negative for drugs.

However, he has a record of seven prior traffic summonses. Despite driving within the legal speed limit and holding a valid license, the driver has been detained and will be remanded tomorrow to aid the investigation. The car will be sent to Puspakom for a thorough inspection. The deceased victims were identified as Ahmad Syafiq Ahmad Shukri, 29, Ahmad Fahim Ahmad Shukri, 21, Jamaliah Sannusi, 29, Nora Husin, 55, Iskandar Affan Ibrahim, 7, and Ahmad Mikail Ahmad Syafiq, 2 months.

The injured survivor is Aulia Sofea Ahmad Syafriq, 3. Authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the crash





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Sungai Petani Accident Kedah Police Family Tragedy Lorry Collision Investigation

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