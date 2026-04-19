Kedah Boosts Songkran Celebration and Cultural Preservation with RM70,000 Allocation

Kedah has committed RM70,000 to its state-level Songkran celebration, a move aimed at fostering unity and preserving cultural heritage. The allocation includes funds for the main event and support for Buddhist temples, as well as an additional RM10,000 for Thai language classes to ensure the continuity of the Siamese community's language and traditions. Officials have also refuted claims regarding water supply disruptions and a low National Unity Index, emphasizing harmony in daily life.

Kedah is significantly bolstering its commitment to inter-community harmony and cultural heritage with a substantial allocation of RM70,000 for the state-level Songkran celebration this year. This initiative, now in its third consecutive year, underscores the state's dedication to celebrating and strengthening the bonds between its diverse ethnic communities.

Wong Chia Zhen, the chairman of the state's committee for human resources, Chinese, Indian, Siamese communities, and NGOs, highlighted that the event serves as a tangible reflection of the prevailing harmony among Kedah’s multi-ethnic populace. The total funding is strategically divided, with RM40,000 earmarked for the grand state-level celebration, ensuring a vibrant and inclusive event for all. The remaining RM30,000 has been thoughtfully distributed among various Buddhist temples across Kedah. This decentralization of funds allows these temples to organize their own localized Songkran events, further engaging the community at a grassroots level and celebrating the festival in ways that resonate with their specific congregations. This approach ensures that the spirit of Songkran reaches a wider audience and supports the religious institutions that are central to the Siamese community's cultural life. Beyond the immediate festivities, Kedah's commitment extends to the long-term preservation of the Siamese community's unique linguistic and cultural identity. Recognizing the importance of passing down traditions to future generations, the state government has approved an additional RM10,000 to specifically support Thai language classes. These classes will be offered in several key districts, including Padang Terap, Sik, Kupang, Baling, and Pendang. Wong Chia Zhen emphasized the critical nature of this investment, stating that it is vital for ensuring the Siamese community's language and culture are not only preserved but also actively transmitted to younger generations. Speaking at Wat Pedu, a significant Buddhist temple, on Sunday, Wong articulated the long-term vision behind these initiatives, underscoring the state's role in safeguarding cultural diversity. The focus on language preservation is a direct response to the evolving needs of the community and a proactive measure to combat any potential erosion of cultural practices in the face of modernization and assimilation. This educational support is seen as a cornerstone for maintaining a strong sense of identity and belonging for the Siamese people in Kedah. Addressing concerns that have been circulating, Wong Chia Zhen also took the opportunity to clarify and dispel misinformation regarding the Songkran celebrations. He firmly refuted claims that the festival would negatively impact the state’s treated water supply, explaining that the water sources utilized for the event are independent of the public treated water system and rely on river sources. This clarification is essential to maintain public trust and prevent unnecessary alarm. Furthermore, Wong directly challenged assertions that Kedah’s National Unity Index is low, asserting that such claims do not accurately reflect the on-the-ground reality. He passionately argued that true unity transcends mere numerical metrics, stating that it is most profoundly observed and experienced in the daily lives of people from different communities living together in mutual respect and harmony. His message conveyed a strong sense of pride in the existing inter-communal relationships and a commitment to continuing policies that nurture and celebrate this harmony, ensuring Kedah remains a beacon of unity and cultural understanding in Malaysia. The emphasis is on tangible demonstrations of unity through shared living and community interactions rather than abstract statistical measures





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