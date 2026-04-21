KDCA Unveils Koisaan Museum and Library to Safeguard Kadazandusun Heritage

The Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association has opened the Koisaan Museum and Library in Penampang, a strategic initiative to preserve indigenous traditions through physical archives and digital innovation.

The Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association ( KDCA ) has reached a monumental milestone in its long-standing mission to preserve the indigenous identity of Sabah by officially inaugurating the Koisaan Museum and Library. Located at the prestigious Hongkod Koisaan in Penampang, this new facility stands as a beacon of cultural resilience, designed to protect the rich tapestry of Kadazandusun traditions from the encroaching pressures of rapid modernisation.

During the grand launch ceremony, Huguan Siou Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan highlighted that the creation of this institution is a foundational component of the Huguan Siou Vision. He emphasised that the museum serves as a sacred repository for precious artefacts, ancient manuscripts, and invaluable oral histories that define the community. By centralising these resources, the association aims to create a permanent sanctuary where the wisdom of ancestors can be kept alive for future generations to study and cherish.

Beyond its role as a traditional archive, the Koisaan Museum and Library represents a forward-thinking approach to heritage management by integrating advanced digital technologies. Recognising that modern youth are primarily connected through the digital sphere, the KDCA has invested in digitising its collections to ensure that cultural narratives remain accessible to both the local community and a broader global audience. This strategic move allows the association to transcend geographical boundaries, enabling researchers and enthusiasts from around the world to explore the unique heritage of the Kadazandusun people. The library component is expected to become an essential research hub, offering scholars and students a curated space to engage with primary source materials, thereby keeping historical discourse vibrant and accurate.

Furthermore, the establishment of this facility is closely aligned with the broader KDCA Vision 2034, a comprehensive development roadmap that focuses on cultural preservation, internal unity, and socio-economic advancement through 35 specific action plans. Datuk John Anthony, the Deputy President of the KDCA, noted that the museum serves as more than just a storage space; it is intended to be a dynamic centre for education and public engagement. Through a series of rotating exhibitions and collaborative efforts with community members, the facility will maintain its relevance and foster a living history that evolves with time. By creating a physical space for cultural reflection and collective learning, the KDCA aims to reinforce the cultural identity of the Kadazandusun people while simultaneously bridging the generational divide. This initiative not only honors the past but ensures that the spirit of the Kadazandusun community continues to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world, providing a sense of belonging and continuity for every generation to come.





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kadazandusun KDCA Cultural Preservation Sabah Museum

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Unveils Robust Support Measures to Protect MSMEs Amid Global Economic TurbulencePrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announces a RM5 billion guarantee facility and administrative relief for Malaysian MSMEs struggling with supply chain disruptions and rising costs stemming from the West Asia conflict.

Read more »

ASICS SportStyle Unveils ‘The Lab’ — An Immersive Pop-Up Where Innovation Meets ComfortLatest News, Trends and Entertainment

Read more »

Old Meets New: 1926 Heritage Hotel Penang Opens Its Doors AgainLatest News, Trends and Entertainment

Read more »

Ringgit strengthens against US dollar and major currenciesApril 21 (Reuters) - Apple's leadership ⁠change is the start of a new phase for the iPhone maker, in which the ⁠focus will be on whether its deep hardware heritage can be successfully fused with AI ‌to sustain growth in a fast-evolving tech landscape, Wall Street analysts said.

Read more »

Japan to ban use of portable chargers on flights from Friday (April 24)April 21 (Reuters) - Apple's leadership ⁠change is the start of a new phase for the iPhone maker, in which the ⁠focus will be on whether its deep hardware heritage can be successfully fused with AI ‌to sustain growth in a fast-evolving tech landscape, Wall Street analysts said.

Read more »

China flexes energy leverage as the Philippines, US start annual war gamesApril 21 (Reuters) - Apple's leadership ⁠change is the start of a new phase for the iPhone maker, in which the ⁠focus will be on whether its deep hardware heritage can be successfully fused with AI ‌to sustain growth in a fast-evolving tech landscape, Wall Street analysts said.

Read more »