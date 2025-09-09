Kawasaki Disease: A Rare but Serious Threat to Children

This article discusses Kawasaki disease, a rare but potentially dangerous condition affecting children. Learn about the symptoms, causes, risks, complications, and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Fever is a common occurrence in children, usually indicating the body's response to infections like viruses or bacteria. While most cases resolve on their own, prolonged fevers with other symptoms can be concerning for parents. Dr Nisa Khalil, a pediatric specialist, addressed a common query from parents on Threads (@dr.nisa.khalil) regarding prolonged fever in children, emphasizing a rare but potentially dangerous condition: Kawasaki disease.

Kawasaki disease is a rare illness primarily affecting children, characterized by inflammation of blood vessels, particularly the coronary arteries in the heart. This inflammation can lead to serious heart problems if not diagnosed and treated promptly. The exact cause of Kawasaki disease remains unknown, although experts believe it's not contagious. Some theories suggest it might be triggered by bacterial or viral infections, environmental factors, or even genetic predisposition. Certain symptoms are common indicators of this disease, including fever lasting more than five days despite medication, along with at least four additional symptoms such as rash, conjunctivitis, swollen lymph nodes, and changes in the lips or tongue. Dr Nisa emphasizes that even if not all the symptoms are present, prolonged fever in conjunction with a child appearing unwell warrants immediate medical attention. While the cause is unclear, certain factors can increase the risk of Kawasaki disease in children, including: young age (under 5 years old), being of Asian or Pacific Islander descent, and living in urban areas. Seasonality also plays a role with higher occurrences during autumn and early spring in certain regions. Prompt treatment for Kawasaki disease is crucial to minimize potential heart damage. Complications can include aneurysm formation, irregular heartbeat, and increased risk of heart attack or internal bleeding. Diagnosis involves ruling out other diseases with similar symptoms and utilizing blood tests, electrocardiogram (ECG), and echocardiogram to identify inflammation, heart rhythm abnormalities, and blood flow issues.





