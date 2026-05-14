Kaunselor: Protecting Children from Grief Intensifies Their Confusion

The news text highlights the concern of a registered counselor, Nurfarahira Ahmad Yaccob, who states that parents unintentionally intensify their children's confusion when they overprotect them from the reality of grief. She explains that children do not process grief as adults do, and their reactions can be both visible and invisible. Visible reactions can occur during events like crying, aggression, and bedwetting, while invisible reactions occur when children show theirs indirectly by behaviors like thumb-sucking and changes in appetite. She compares this to adults' different ways of expressing grief, and explains that using language that can confuse children and avoiding funerals can deepen their grief confusion.

Kaunselor registered, Nurfarahira Ahmad Yaccob states that the approach can disrupt children's natural processing of their grieving emotions. Parents often soften the truth by using language like 'going far' or 'going to heaven', and avoiding attending funeral ceremonies.

Although it is meant to protect children from sadness, these actions can cause children to misinterpret and not understand the true reality of death. Children do not process grief in the same way adults do. If adults can express emotions through words or crying, children often show grief indirectly, known as invisible grief. Common signs include behaviors like thumb-sucking, bedwetting, changes in appetite, becoming overly quiet or aggressive





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Children's Grief Invisible Grief Realistic Grief Management Overprotection Confused Grief Processing

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