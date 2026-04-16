Katy Perry Under Investigation for Alleged Sexual Assault in Australia

Pop star Katy Perry is reportedly being investigated by Australian police over allegations of a historical sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Melbourne in 2010. Actress Ruby Rose brought the claims to light, stating the incident took place at a nightclub when she was in her early twenties. Perry's team has vehemently denied the allegations.

Authorities in Victoria, Australia , are reportedly investigating pop superstar Katy Perry concerning allegations of a historical sexual assault . Several Australia n media outlets, including broadcasters ABC and 9News, have cited Victoria Police in their reporting, stating that the investigations are focused on an incident that allegedly occurred in Melbourne in 2010.

The claims were brought to light by Australian actress Ruby Rose, who, in a now-deleted social media post on the platform Threads, stated that the alleged assault took place at a Melbourne nightclub during her early twenties. Perry's representatives have strongly refuted these allegations, issuing a statement to US media outlets that described Rose's claims as not only unequivocally false but also dangerously reckless lies. Following her statements to the police, Ruby Rose indicated in a late Tuesday post that she is now unable to publicly discuss the cases or the individuals involved, a move that aligns with standard legal procedures after providing testimony. The news of this investigation has emerged amidst Perry's ongoing career, which has seen her achieve global fame for her chart-topping music, including hits like Firework. The singer has also recently been in the spotlight for her involvement in other high-profile activities, such as her participation in an all-female crew that journeyed to the edge of space aboard a Blue Origin spaceship last year. The unfolding allegations against Katy Perry have placed the pop icon under intense scrutiny, with law enforcement in Victoria, Australia, now actively examining a historical sexual assault claim. The initial reports surfaced on Wednesday, widely disseminated by prominent Australian news organizations like ABC and 9News. These outlets, quoting Victoria Police, have confirmed that their inquiry pertains to a sexual assault incident alleged to have transpired in Melbourne approximately fourteen years ago, in 2010. The individual leveling the accusation is Australian actress Ruby Rose, who, through a since-removed post on the social media application Threads, provided details of the alleged event. Rose, reportedly in her early twenties at the time of the incident, indicated that it occurred within a nightclub setting in Melbourne. In response to these serious accusations, Katy Perry's team has issued a robust denial. A statement obtained by various US media outlets unequivocally declared that the claims made by Rose are entirely untrue and characterized them as dangerous, irresponsible fabrications. The gravity of the situation has been amplified by Ruby Rose's subsequent update on social media, wherein she announced the completion of her statements to the police. She explicitly stated that this legal step precludes her from making any further public comments, reposting information, or discussing the ongoing cases or any individuals connected to them, a common stipulation in legal proceedings to ensure the integrity of the investigation. This controversy surfaces at a time when Katy Perry continues to maintain a prominent presence in the entertainment industry. Her musical career is marked by numerous international hits, and she has also garnered attention for her more recent endeavors, including a notable flight to the edge of space with an all-female crew on a Blue Origin spacecraft. The legal ramifications surrounding Katy Perry have escalated with reports emerging from Australia detailing a police investigation into a alleged sexual assault. Various Australian media outlets confirmed on Wednesday that authorities in Victoria are examining claims concerning an incident from 2010. Victoria Police, as cited by broadcasters ABC and 9News, have indicated that their probe is focused on a historical sexual assault that purportedly took place in Melbourne. The accuser, Australian actress Ruby Rose, shared her account on the social media platform Threads in a post that has since been deleted. Rose reportedly stated that the alleged assault occurred in a Melbourne nightclub when she was in her early twenties. Katy Perry's representatives have vehemently denied these allegations. In a statement provided to US media, Perry's team dismissed Rose's claims as categorically false and described them as dangerous, reckless lies. Ruby Rose later posted on social media, stating that she had completed her statements to the police. She further explained that this action prevents her from making any further public comments, reposting content, or discussing the cases or individuals involved. This development comes at a time when Perry remains a significant figure in the global music scene, known for hits like Firework. Last year, she also captured headlines for participating in an all-female crew on a Blue Origin mission to the edge of space. The allegations, regardless of their eventual outcome, have undeniably cast a shadow over her public profile, prompting widespread discussion and media attention





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