Kangar PKR Resignation Claims Disputed: Insiders Allege Leadership Manipulation

Claims of mass resignations within Kangar PKR are being refuted by sources who allege the situation has been manipulated by the current division chief. Members have resigned from committee positions, not the party itself, due to issues working with the new leadership.

Reports circulating regarding mass resignations within the Kangar division of Parti Keadilan Rakyat ( PKR ) have been strongly contested by sources close to the situation, who describe the narrative as deliberately misleading and a manipulation of facts by the current division leadership.

The core of the issue isn't a widespread exodus from the party itself, but rather a series of quiet resignations from committee-level positions that occurred over the past month. These individuals, according to the source, haven't abandoned PKR, but have expressed their inability to effectively collaborate with the newly appointed division chief, Noor Amin Ahmad.

The source emphasized that Noor Amin actively amplified the resignations, presenting them as a significant blow to the party when, in reality, the concerned members did not publicize their decisions. Several key figures, including the deputy and vice division chiefs, only relinquished their roles on the committee, maintaining their membership within PKR. This distinction is crucial, as it highlights the ongoing commitment of these individuals to the party's broader objectives, despite their dissatisfaction with the current leadership's approach.

The tensions within the Kangar PKR division appear to have originated during the division’s inaugural meeting last year. Over fifteen members reportedly requested a postponement of the meeting, a request that was allegedly disregarded by Noor Amin. The source claims that Noor Amin proceeded with the meeting and strategically appointed individuals aligned with his agenda to ensure a quorum, a move perceived as manipulative and undermining the democratic process.

Further fueling the discontent, the division held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in Kangar, a fact that was deliberately withheld from public knowledge by the current division chief. This lack of transparency has contributed to a growing sense of distrust and alienation among members.

In addition to the concerns about leadership style and procedural fairness, allegations surfaced suggesting that some resigning members were Thai nationals. However, these claims have been vehemently refuted by the source, who asserted that all members possess valid addresses within the state of Perlis, effectively dismissing any suggestion of foreign involvement. The source reiterated that the departing committee members remain dedicated to PKR and are willing to contribute to the party's success, but only under alternative leadership.

They are not seeking to weaken the party, but rather to create an environment where they can operate effectively and contribute their skills and experience without facing constant obstruction or manipulation. The initial reports indicated that fifteen committee members, including the deputy chief, had resigned, citing issues of mismanagement and perceived weak leadership under Noor Amin. A formal letter outlining these grievances was submitted to the PKR secretary-general, detailing the concerns and requesting intervention.

Noor Amin, in response, defended his actions, asserting his right to appoint additional members to ensure a functional quorum. He highlighted the number of meetings held since his appointment – six regular meetings and one annual general meeting, in addition to smaller sessions – as evidence of his active engagement and commitment to the division.

However, critics argue that the sheer number of meetings doesn't necessarily equate to effective leadership or inclusive decision-making. The situation underscores a deeper internal struggle within the Kangar PKR division, characterized by conflicting perspectives on leadership style, procedural fairness, and transparency. The future of the division hinges on the ability of party leadership to address these concerns and foster a more collaborative and inclusive environment.

Separately, Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Berhad (CGC) has launched a RM300 million portfolio guarantee scheme designed to support existing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that are currently backed by CGC, particularly in light of the prevailing global economic uncertainties. This initiative aims to provide financial stability and encourage continued growth for these businesses during a challenging economic climate





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PKR Kangar Resignations Leadership Manipulation Perlis Noor Amin Ahmad MSME CGC Economic Uncertainty

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