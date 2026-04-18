Kampung Nesam Thrives with Nature Tourism and Community Spirit

Kampung Nesam in Perlis is transforming into a tourist hotspot through the active promotion of its natural beauty and the introduction of ATV adventures, drawing praise and support from the state government.

Kampung Nesam , nestled at the foot of the Nakawan Range approximately five kilometers from Kangar town, is rapidly gaining recognition and becoming a popular destination. This success stems from the proactive and ingenious efforts of the local residents who skillfully leverage the area's natural beauty to introduce diverse tourism products and activities.

Among these initiatives, the local residents' association has established an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) service, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the beautiful and serene surroundings of the village. The state government, led by Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah, has lauded these community-driven efforts and pledged continuous support for the residents' endeavors.

Abu Bakar specifically commended the Kampung Nesam community for their proactive approach in capitalizing on the region's natural splendor through various tourism events. He stated that the state government will consistently back rural and community-based tourism initiatives, citing the Kampung Nesam Residents' Association as a prime example. This endorsement was made during the official opening ceremony of the Kampung Nesam Residents' Association and the village-level Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Previously, Utusan Malaysia had reported on the Kampung Nesam Residents' Association's introduction of ATV activities in the area. The ATV Panorama Desa Adventure program currently offers seven ATVs to cater to the high demand from visitors, particularly during weekends and school holidays.

Syarul Nizam Yusri, a 34-year-old community representative, highlighted the tremendous reception of the ATVs, especially among those eager to experience the natural landscapes. Syarul explained that the ATV routes span four kilometers, traversing village areas with picturesque views of paddy fields, the Nakawan Range, and scenic canals.

The recent village-level opening ceremony and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration were exceptionally vibrant, attended by both residents and local leaders.





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Kampung Nesam Perlis Nature Tourism ATV Adventure Community Initiative

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