Kampung Bahagia Fire Victims Appeal for More Relief Centres as Existing Facilities Reach Capacity

Displaced residents of Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, are pleading with authorities to open additional relief centres after existing facilities became overcrowded, leading to registration closures and leaving some families without shelter or access to aid. Victims report being turned away despite needing assistance, highlighting a critical capacity issue in the current relief efforts.

The recent fire in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan , has left a significant number of residents displaced and facing difficulties in accessing essential aid and shelter. While eight relief centres have been established, victims are reporting that these facilities are already overwhelmed, leading to registration closures and leaving some families without official support.

The situation is particularly dire for those who were delayed in registering due to the immediate challenges of managing their families and the aftermath of the fire. Several victims have voiced their frustration and desperation, highlighting the urgent need for additional relief centres to accommodate everyone affected. Almahmud Muhamir, a 37-year-old lorry driver, recounted his experience of being turned away from the Batu Sapi People’s Housing Project Hall relief centre.

Despite attempting to register, he was informed that registration was closed, with no forms available and no opportunity to even add his name to a waiting list. He followed instructions to contact the Village Development and Security Committee and the village head, but they were unable to offer immediate assistance.

Consequently, Almahmud and his family are currently residing in a makeshift tent near the ruins of their home. Similarly, Siti Norlin, a 35-year-old teacher working with the National Security Council (MKN), expressed her dismay at not having her basic details recorded at the relief centre. She requested that at least her name and identification number be taken down, but her request was denied, and she received no information regarding when registration might reopen.

This lack of registration raises concerns about her eligibility for initial aid from the state government. Jefrin Bakiri, a 32-year-old construction worker, shared a particularly harrowing experience, stating that he and his family were forced to endure the scorching sun without even a tent for shelter due to the lack of space at the centre.

He attempted to register at 11:30 am, but found many others facing the same predicament, and his earlier efforts were focused on caring for his children and managing the fire damage. The core issue is a clear capacity problem at the existing relief centres. The current facilities are simply unable to cope with the number of people displaced by the Kampung Bahagia fire.

This has resulted in a situation where vulnerable individuals and families are being denied access to basic necessities like shelter, registration for aid, and even the opportunity to have their details recorded for future assistance. The victims are understandably anxious about missing out on crucial support from the state government and are appealing for immediate government intervention.

They are requesting the swift establishment of additional relief facilities to ensure that all affected citizens receive the proper care and financial assistance they desperately need. The situation underscores the importance of proactive disaster preparedness and the need for flexible response mechanisms to accommodate unforeseen surges in demand for relief services.

The lack of a clear process for handling overflow situations has exacerbated the hardship faced by these fire victims, and a swift resolution is crucial to alleviate their suffering and begin the process of recovery. The assemblyman and Sawit Kinabalu Group chairman Datuk Hazem Mubarak Tun Musa visited the fire victims at a temporary relief centre at the Batu Sapi People’s Housing Project hall in Sandakan on April 24, 2026, demonstrating initial support, but the need for expanded facilities remains paramount





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Kampung Bahagia Fire Sandakan Relief Centres Fire Victims Disaster Relief Emergency Assistance Overcrowding

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