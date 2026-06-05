Kaka Azraff Confirms Second Divorce from Adam Azriff After Reconciliation

Malaysian singer Kaka Azraff has finalized her second divorce from husband Adam Azriff, following a brief reconciliation. The divorce was completed at the Shah Alam Syariah Court, with the couple separating amicably. Kaka shares her thoughts on the decision, emphasizing personal growth and her focus on co-parenting their three sons.

After months of speculation, Malaysian singer Kaka Azraff has officially announced her second divorce from husband Adam Azriff . The divorce was finalized on June 4, 2026, at the Shah Alam Syariah Court , with the formal pronouncement of divorce occurring the following morning at 9 am through a talak dua .

The couple appeared calm during the proceedings and departed separately afterward. In an interview with Utusan Malaysia, Kaka confirmed the separation, stating that they parted on good terms. She did not reveal the reasons for the divorce but expressed acceptance, viewing it as fate. She emphasized that both had invested their best efforts to salvage the marriage, but ultimately it was unsuccessful.

Kaka and Adam originally married in December 2018 and share three sons. Their first divorce took place in October 2024 via a single talak, but they reconciled during the iddah period in January 2025. Despite that reconciliation, rumors of ongoing marital problems resurfaced in recent months, leading to inevitable speculation about a second divorce. Kaka reflected that she does not consider this second divorce a failure; instead, she described it as a journey of personal growth and self-discovery.

She highlighted her priorities moving forward: raising her children and maintaining a balance between work and family life. The separation, though difficult, was handled amicably, and both individuals are wished well in their future endeavors





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Kaka Azraff Adam Azriff Divorce Shah Alam Syariah Court Talak Dua Malaysian Singer Reconciliation Iddah Co-Parenting

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