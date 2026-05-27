Kaamatan 2026 Festival Reaches Peak with Recognition and Awards

The Kaamatan 2026 festival in Sabah, Malaysia, has reached its peak with recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records, national tourism quality certification, and the inaugural Excellence in Traditional House Management Award.

Kota Kinabalu: The Kaamatan 2026 festival is set to reach its peak as the most prestigious harvest festival in Sabah, Malaysia, after receiving recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR), national tourism quality certification , and the inaugural Excellence in Traditional House Management Award.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also the Chairman of the Sabah State Kaamatan Festival 2026 Organising Committee, has invited the public to attend the peak celebration at Hongkod Koisaan on May 30 and 31.

"We invite all members of the community to come to Hongkod Koisaan on May 30 and 31. My advice is to prioritize safety, self-control, and enjoy the festival," he said at a press conference here, Tuesday. Among the recognitions to be presented are the MBR certificate that recognizes Kaamatan as the longest-running festival in Malaysia, which has been held for a month. The award will be presented to the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) on May 31.

The KDCA's Traditional House has also received certification from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) as a recognition of the quality standards of tourism and culture. The Excellence in Traditional House Management Award was also introduced this year. MyTQA is a voluntary accreditation program aimed at improving the quality of services and tourism products in Malaysia. This year's celebration brings the theme "Kaamatan: Harvesting Unity, Celebrating Harmony.

" The month-long festival began on May 1 in Papar and was launched by the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. The peak celebration on May 30 is scheduled to be officiated by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is expected to arrive at Hongkod Koisaan around 11 am. He will join in the symbolic paddy harvest ceremony before officiating the main celebration and visiting the Traditional House at Kampung Budaya Koisaan with state leaders.

The opening ceremony will feature cultural performances by various ethnic groups, the Kaamatan Choir performance, the Sugandoi winner, the international student cultural exchange program winner, and the Hiis and Manangon cultural competition winners. A total of 53 Unduk Ngadau finalists from Sabah, Labuan, Sarawak, and the Peninsula will also make an appearance.

The closing ceremony on May 31 will be completed by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Musa Aman, and will feature the Mongomot and Magavau rituals, cultural performances, and the final Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan State 2026 competition. Among the new features this year is the concept of Open Traditional House from 11 am to 2 pm on both days, with 15 Traditional Houses offering traditional cuisine. Among them is the Bisaya House from Beaufort, which will serve halal food.

Shuttle bus services will operate between KDCA, Imago Shopping Centre, and Suria Sabah at morning and afternoon hours. Visitors can also enjoy the agricultural exhibition, traditional music performances, visits to the Koisaan Museum and Library, open stage entertainment, and various food stalls. Regarding the issue of halal and non-halal food provided at the festival area, Dr. Joachim urged all parties to respect each other.

"This is Sabah. We need to accept and appreciate our differences," he said. He also explained that imported hard liquor is not allowed at Traditional Houses during the open house session, but local traditional drinks such as tapai, kinomol, bahar, and sikat will be provided as part of the indigenous community's cultural practice and not for commercial sales.

With the expected large number of visitors, Dr. Joachim reminded the public to prioritize safety, while adding that police and RELA personnel will be stationed throughout the festival area. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Implementation and Coordination Committee of the Sabah State Kaamatan Festival, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, announced that the International Kaamatan Week, themed Food in the Forest, will be held on May 29 at the Tambunan Traditional House in Hongkod Koisaan.

The program marks the first time it will be held at the location after several years of being held in Tambunan.

"All are invited to the Tambunan Traditional House at 10 am," he said, adding that all forest produce and dishes showcased are obtained entirely from Sabah.





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Kaamatan 2026 Malaysia Book Of Records National Tourism Quality Certification Excellence In Traditional House Management Award Sabah State Kaamatan Festival

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