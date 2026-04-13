Justin Bieber Makes Triumphant Coachella Return After Four-Year Hiatus

Pop star Justin Bieber returned to the stage at Coachella, marking his first performance in four years after health issues forced him to postpone his tour. The performance was a nostalgic trip through his early hits and included special guest appearances and a star-studded audience.

Beliebers worldwide can collectively exhale, as Justin Bieber has triumphantly returned to the stage! Anticipation surrounding last night's performance reached fever pitch, with millions tuning in to witness the pop icon's comeback after a four-year hiatus. Forced to postpone his tour in 2022 due to health challenges, Bieber's return was eagerly awaited. The excitement surrounding what songs he would perform at Coachella was palpable, with fans eager to relive his extensive catalog. For those unable to attend Bieberchella, we've compiled a recap of the must-see moments, including a nostalgic journey through his past and the celebrity-filled audience.

Bieber opted for a simple, stripped-down setup, appearing on stage in a hoodie and jorts. Accompanied only by a MacBook, he used it to navigate YouTube, displaying old music videos and even humorous memes. In a moment of pure nostalgia, the 32-year-old artist, whose meteoric rise to fame began as a teenager, took the crowd on a trip down memory lane, delivering what they truly craved. Sitting at his laptop, he engaged the audience, asking, “How far back do you go?” before singing along to snippets of his early hits, including “Baby,” “Favorite Girl,” “That Should Be Me,” “Beauty and a Beat,” and “Never Say Never,” while their accompanying music videos played on the screen behind him. He also revisited his career's genesis by playing his iconic cover of “With You,” the very video that propelled him to stardom. The inclusion of memes added another layer of entertainment; Bieber showcased viral videos like 'Deez Nutz,' 'Double Rainbow,' and even a mock paparazzi encounter from 2025 where he delivered the now-famous line, 'It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business,' which he playfully reenacted on stage.

Beyond his solo performance, Bieber brought out a series of surprise guests. The Kid Laroi joined him to perform their 2021 hit “Stay.” Dijon came on stage for “Devotion,” followed by Tems for “I Think You’re Special.” Wizkid added his vocals to a cover of his song “Essence.” Bieber concluded his set with “Daisies,” joined by guitarist Mk.gee, who co-produced the track. The crowd was a spectacle in itself, a testament to Bieber's enduring star power. His wife, Hailey Bieber, was present, along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Timothée Chalamet attended with his girlfriend, Kylie, and actor Jacob Elordi. Katy Perry was also among the many celebrities enjoying Bieber’s set. The performance marked a significant return for Bieber, solidifying his place in music history and demonstrating his ability to connect with fans on a deeply personal level. The event was a celebration of Bieber's musical journey and a reminder of his enduring influence on pop culture, leaving fans excited for what's to come.





HypeMY / 🏆 10. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Justin Bieber Coachella Comeback Performance Music

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justin Bieber's Coachella Comeback: Beliebers Eager for Pop Superstar's ReturnJustin Bieber is set to headline Coachella music festival, marking his return to major stages after health issues. Fans, known as Beliebers, are excited for the performance, with other notable acts also scheduled.

Read more »

Trump says it ‘makes no difference’ if US, Iran reach deal, says Washington has ‘already won’WASHINGTON, April 12 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he was not bothered about the outcome of US-Iran talks in Pakistan, insisting the United States had come out ahead...

Read more »

Lee Zii Jia to Take on Different Role at Thomas Cup FinalsLee Zii Jia is set to play a different role at the Thomas Cup Finals in Denmark, potentially as the third singles player. His coach acknowledges that his current world ranking makes it difficult for him to be first or second singles, emphasizing teamwork over individual reliance for Malaysia's title bid.

Read more »

Faded to fresh: Kuala Lumpur youth builds business by breathing new life into old hatsKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Restoring worn and faded hats or caps and giving them a new lease of life is how Ahmad Fadhil Nazeri makes his living, turning items that might...

Read more »

Girl group Katseye member Megan’s Singaporean mum celebrates singer’s Coachella debutLetter from Dr Goh Lim Thye, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya

Read more »

Coachella: Justin Bieber nyanyi semula lagu lama depan komputer ribaCoachella: Justin Bieber nyanyi semula lagu lama depan komputer riba

Read more »