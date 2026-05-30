Jurrien Timber Not Starting in Champions League Final, Kai Havertz as Lone Striker

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, who has been out since March with a groin injury but was declared fit again, will not start Saturday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain while Kai Havertz has been picked to start as the lone striker. Timber is on the bench with Cristhian Mosquera starting at right back. The 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly also starts in midfield in place of Martin Zubimendi. Havertz, who has been chosen over Viktor Gyokeres, has shown his Champions League final credentials when he scored the only goal in Chelsea's win against Manchester City in 2021. PSG coach Luis Enrique is fielding his preferred lineup with full back Achraf Hakimi at left back and Ousmane Dembele up front after both fully recovered from injuries.

Arsenal 's Jurrien Timber , who has been out since March with a groin injury but was declared fit again, will not start Saturday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain while Kai Havertz has been picked to start as the lone striker.

Timber is on the bench with Cristhian Mosquera starting at right back. The 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly also starts in midfield in place of Martin Zubimendi. Havertz, who has been chosen over Viktor Gyokeres, has shown his Champions League final credentials when he scored the only goal in Chelsea's win against Manchester City in 2021.

PSG coach Luis Enrique is fielding his preferred lineup with full back Achraf Hakimi at left back and Ousmane Dembele up front after both fully recovered from injuries





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Jurrien Timber Arsenal Champions League Final Kai Havertz Cristhian Mosquera Myles Lewis-Skelly Martin Zubimendi Paris St Germain Luis Enrique Achraf Hakimi Ousmane Dembele Viktor Gyokeres Manchester City Chelsea Premier League Selhurst Park London Britain May 24 2026 Champions League Final Jurrien Timber Arsenal Champions League Final Kai Havertz Cristhian Mosquera Myles Lewis-Skelly Martin Zubimendi Paris St Germain Luis Enrique Achraf Hakimi Ousmane Dembele Viktor Gyokeres Manchester City Chelsea Premier League Selhurst Park London Britain May 24 2026

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