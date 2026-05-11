Judicial commissioner stresses grave nature of rape, emphasizes need for deterrent sentences

The news text discusses a sentence enhancement case in which a judicial commissioner, S Kalyana Kumar, emphasised that rape is a grave offence, especially when the victim is a child. He highlighted the need for deterrent sentences to protect minors and serve as a deterrent to both offenders and the public.

A judge has emphasized that rape, especially when the victim is a child, is a grave offence and demands no leniency, even if the offender pleads guilty.

Judicial commissioner S Kalyana Kumar said that sentences for rape should reflect public abhorrence and serve to protect minors. He also stated that there are no extenuating circumstances beyond a first-time offender's guilty plea and status. The court increased the sentence to 12 years' jail for each offence, to run consecutively, bringing the total to 24 years





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Rape Juvenile Victims Court Sentencing Expanded Sentence Commissioner S Kalyana Kumar

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