Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho’s ‘Buy King’ Seeks Extras in Singapore for Netflix Series

Netflix’s upcoming K-drama ‘Buy King,’ starring Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho, is holding an open casting call in Singapore for background actors. The series, which focuses on the power struggles within South Korea’s wealthiest families, is partially filmed in Singapore and is set to release in 2027.

A highly anticipated new Korean drama, tentatively titled ' Buy King ,' is actively seeking extras in Singapore , offering a unique opportunity for local residents to participate in a major Netflix production.

The series, boasting a star-studded cast including Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho, has already begun filming, with portions of the production taking place in Singapore. Hello Group, a Singapore-based casting agency, announced the open call on April 21st, detailing requirements for background actors to fill various roles throughout the series. The drama promises a compelling narrative centered around the intense power struggles within South Korea’s wealthiest families, as they navigate the complex process of succession within their multi-billion-dollar conglomerates.

This promises a captivating exploration of wealth, ambition, and familial conflict, themes frequently explored in popular Korean dramas but with the added prestige of a Netflix backing and a renowned director at the helm. The casting call specifically targets individuals residing in Singapore who appear to be in their late twenties to early forties.

Applicants are also requested to disclose whether they possess a valid Class 3 or Class 3A driving license, suggesting potential roles involving vehicles or requiring driving skills. This isn’t the first time Hello Group has sought local talent for this production; in February, they conducted an earlier casting call for both child and adult actors of diverse age groups, indicating a significant need for a broad range of background performers.

The series is being directed by Jo Sung-hee, the visionary filmmaker behind 'Chilling Romance' (2022), a successful sci-fi blockbuster that marked South Korea’s first foray into large-scale science fiction cinema.

'Chilling Romance' itself benefited from Singaporean locations, with scenes filmed at the iconic Fullerton Hotel and along Robinson Road, demonstrating the country’s growing appeal as a filming destination for international productions. This precedent, along with the earlier filming of the romantic drama 'Autumn in My Heart' (2007) at locations like The Scarlet Hotel and Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort, highlights Singapore’s established infrastructure and scenic beauty as attractive qualities for filmmakers.

Ju Ji-hoon, a celebrated actor known for his versatile performances, will be taking on the role of Han Tae-jun, the series’ primary antagonist. His portrayal is expected to be complex and nuanced, adding depth to the already intriguing storyline. Lee Jun-ho, equally acclaimed for his acting and musical talents, will embody Han Ji-yeol, a third-generation heir to one of the powerful chaebols at the heart of the drama.

The dynamic between these two characters – uncle and nephew – is poised to be a central driving force of the narrative, fueling the conflicts and power plays that define the series. With a planned release date in 2027, 'Buy King' is already generating significant buzz within the Korean entertainment industry and among international fans.

The combination of a compelling plot, a talented cast, and a proven director, coupled with the exotic backdrop of Singapore, positions this Netflix series as a potential global hit. The production’s choice of Singapore as a filming location not only provides a visually appealing setting but also contributes to the local economy and showcases the country’s capabilities as a hub for international film and television production.

The series is expected to further elevate the profile of Korean dramas on the global stage, attracting a wider audience and solidifying their position as a major force in the entertainment world





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