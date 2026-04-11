JSPT Intensifies Anti-Drunk Driving Operations Nationwide

The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has ordered state contingents to step up operations against drunk drivers, especially on weekend nights, to reduce accidents. This follows a recent incident involving a drunk driver and calls for tougher penalties.

The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department ( JSPT ) has instructed all state contingents to intensify operations aimed at curbing drunk driving nationwide. This directive prioritizes weekend nights, acknowledging the heightened accident risk during these times. Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali, the director of Bukit Aman JSPT , emphasized the need for regular and aggressive enforcement across the country.

He highlighted that while operations, known as Op Mabuk, will occur on all nights, the focus will be on weekend nights to mitigate the increased likelihood of alcohol-related incidents. This instruction was issued following the Appreciation Ceremony for Op Selamat 25 and 26 held at the Security Hall, Police Training Centre (Pulapol). The JSPT is actively working to minimize the risks posed by intoxicated drivers, thereby safeguarding other road users. This includes proactive measures to ensure drivers under the influence are apprehended before causing harm. The overarching aim is to decrease accidents linked to drunk driving through a comprehensive and persistent operational strategy. Furthermore, the authorities are looking at ways to improve the punishments for these offenses.\Adding to the urgency of the matter, recent incidents have underscored the severity of the problem. A local man was apprehended early Thursday morning in Petaling Jaya for driving against the flow of traffic on the Sprint Highway, at Kilometer 0.7, while intoxicated. The Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Shamsudin Mamat, reported that the arrest occurred at 2:10 AM, after the driver was observed behaving erratically. Investigations subsequently confirmed that the individual was under the influence of alcohol. This incident highlights the dangerous behavior of drunk drivers and the potential consequences of such actions. In response to these recurring incidents and the resulting impact on public safety, there is increasing pressure on the government to strengthen enforcement and impose more stringent penalties.\The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, has also expressed concern over the issue, suggesting a re-evaluation of laws related to road accident offenses. This re-evaluation aims to introduce harsher penalties that will serve as a strong deterrent against drunk driving. The minister's remarks followed a fatal accident in Klang, Selangor, where a motorcyclist, Amirul Hafiz Omar, 33, lost his life due to a driver operating under the influence of both drugs and alcohol on March 29. This tragic event has further fueled the call for stricter measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The directive from JSPT and the calls for stricter legal consequences demonstrate a concerted effort to tackle the persistent issue of drunk driving and protect the safety of all road users. This concerted effort involves a multi-pronged approach encompassing intensified law enforcement, a review of existing legislation, and a commitment to address the root causes of the problem





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