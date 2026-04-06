JPN to Intensify Investigations into MyKad Misuse for Fuel Purchases

The National Registration Department (JPN) will be conducting further investigations into the misuse of MyKads to purchase subsidized fuel (RON95). The investigation follows the arrest of a man in Kelantan who was found using multiple MyKads to purchase petrol. Offenders may face hefty fines and imprisonment.

The National Registration Department ( JPN ) is set to intensify its investigation into cases involving the misuse of identity cards for fuel purchases, specifically targeting individuals exploiting the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) subsidy program. Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias, the Director-General of JPN , has declared that such actions represent a grave breach of existing laws, emphasizing that stringent measures will be implemented against those implicated in this fraudulent activity.

The focus of the investigations will be centered on individuals apprehended for the unlawful use or possession of another person's MyKad to acquire petrol and diesel. This statement follows the recent arrest of a man in Kelantan who was found attempting to purchase a significant quantity of RON95 petrol using multiple MyKads. The authorities are taking this matter very seriously, underscoring the importance of adhering to the regulations surrounding the use and possession of official identification documents like the MyKad. The government is committed to upholding the integrity of its subsidy programs and ensuring they benefit the intended recipients. \According to Regulation 25 of the National Registration Regulations 1990, it is illegal to possess or retain another person's MyKad without proper authorization. Violators, if found guilty, face severe penalties, including a potential fine of up to RM20,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both. Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias reiterated that only authorized personnel, such as law enforcement officers and JPN officials, are permitted to hold someone else's MyKad under specific, legally sanctioned circumstances. He further cautioned the public, as reported by local media, that the MyKad is an official identification document and should not be used, kept, or represented by anyone other than the cardholder, even family members. This clear directive aims to prevent further instances of identity card misuse and uphold the legal framework governing personal identification within the country. The government is also working to increase public awareness regarding the regulations surrounding the use of MyKads. This involves disseminating information through various channels to inform citizens about their rights and responsibilities. \The recent incident in Kelantan serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences associated with attempting to bypass the system. The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested a man on April 1st for allegedly using four different MyKads to purchase over 100 liters of RON95 petrol. This case has been transferred to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for further investigation, and the suspect is also being investigated under the National Registration Act 1959, concerning the unauthorized possession of multiple identity cards. This particular case highlights the lengths to which some individuals are willing to go to exploit fuel subsidy programs, and the penalties associated with such actions. The JPN’s thorough investigations and the involvement of various government agencies demonstrate a concerted effort to combat this type of illegal activity and protect the integrity of the RON95 subsidy program. The authorities are constantly reviewing their procedures and implementing measures designed to prevent and deter fraud. The government encourages the public to report any suspected cases of MyKad misuse or fraudulent activities, and further assures that all complaints will be treated with utmost confidentiality





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JPN Mykad Fuel Subsidy Fraud Law Enforcement

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