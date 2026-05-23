JPJ to Enhance Ops HRAA Drone Deployment with Increased Price on Speeding and Other Violations

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will use drones to enhance traffic policing during the upcoming Ops Hari Raya Aidil Adha campaign. Drones will be used to detect offences such as overtaking on double lines and using emergency lanes on highways, thereby enhancing the efficiency of enforcement across hot spots identified for the campaign.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will carry out Ops Hari Raya Aidil Adha from May 24 to 31 using drones to enhance the detection of various traffic offences including overtaking on double lines and using emergency lanes on highways.

Among the hot spots identified are stretches from Kuala Lipis to Gua Musang, Gua Musang to Kuala Krai, Gerik to Jeli, Hulu Terengganu to Kuala Terengganu, Segamat to Mersing, as well as the route from the Menora Tunnel to Sungai Perak. The operation is implemented through a comprehensive and strategic enforcement approach based on the Perception of Being Caught (POBC) concept with increased deployment of enforcement officers at key locations, federal main routes, highways, public transport terminals, and 288 accident hotspots nationwide.

Throughout the operation, JPJ will focus on nine main offences contributing to road accidents including speeding, failure to comply with traffic signals, overtaking on double lines, misuse of emergency lanes, not wearing seat belts or helmets, queue-cutting, using mobile phones while driving, overloading, and carrying loads in a dangerous manner. JPJ will also enhance enforcement on commercial vehicles and public transport, focusing on technical aspects including compliance with speed limitation devices (SLD), Safety Audit (JISA), and operator permits.

Operations will be strengthened through the use of technology and assets including enforcement action cameras (EAC) and body-worn cameras (BWC) alongside patrols and monitoring involving 2,500 JPJ officers and staff to ensure more efficient, transparent, and effective enforcement. Additionally, special operations targeting motorcyclists have been carried out to increase compliance and reduce the risk of accidents, as motorcyclists remain among the most at-risk road users.

Road users are reminded to always prioritize safety, obey traffic laws, and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before starting their journey. Bernama





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Enforcement JPJ Enforcement Ops HRAA Enforcement Drone Detection Traffic Offences Highway Detection Overseeing Offences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JPJ Sabah orders heightened enforcement against overloaded commercial vehiclesThe Sabah Transportation Department launched a more aggressive operation targeting overloaded commercial vehicles after a significant increase in violations and near-triple the number of cases reported last year (2,700 in 2021). According to a statement from the department's chief enforcement officer, Misnan Tamimi, the heightened operation began on May 16, focusing on roads commonly used by heavy vehicles, commercial transports, and private vehicles. Trucks carrying materials such as sand, stones, and cargo are subject to regular inspections for overloading. The initiative aims to ensure compliance with the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Goods and Services Vehicles Act 1987, improve traffic flow, enhance road safety, and help decrease traffic fatalities.

Read more »

JPJ to intensify drone use to detect traffic offences over Aidiladha periodJAKARTA: Police have named a taxi driver a suspect in last month's deadly rail accident in Bekasi, West Java, while transportation investigators have revealed new findings pointing to possible signalling and operational failures that caused the disaster.

Read more »

JPJ to Deploy Drones at Hotspots During Hari Raya Aidiladha for Enhanced Detection of Traffic OffencesThe road transport department (JPJ) will use drones at hotspots during the Hari Raya Aidiladha festive season from May 24 to 31 to improve the detection of traffic offences such as overtaking on double lines and using emergency lanes on highways. The operation will focus on nine main offences: speeding, failure to comply with traffic signals, overtaking on double lines, misuse of emergency lanes, not wearing seatbelts or helmets, queue-cutting, using mobile phones while driving, overloading, and carrying loads in a dangerous manner.

Read more »

Penang JPJ seizes 51 luxury carsMANCHESTER, England May 22 (Reuters) - Pep Guardiola said he knew ⁠the end was near when he felt the energy that had driven him for a decade slipping away, as the Manchester City manager delivered an emotional explanation ⁠for his departure ahead of Sunday's Premier League finale.

Read more »