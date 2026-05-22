JPJ to Deploy Drones at Hotspots During Hari Raya Aidiladha for Enhanced Detection of Traffic Offences

The road transport department (JPJ) will use drones at hotspots during the Hari Raya Aidiladha festive season from May 24 to 31 to improve the detection of traffic offences such as overtaking on double lines and using emergency lanes on highways. The operation will focus on nine main offences: speeding, failure to comply with traffic signals, overtaking on double lines, misuse of emergency lanes, not wearing seatbelts or helmets, queue-cutting, using mobile phones while driving, overloading, and carrying loads in a dangerous manner.

The road transport department ( JPJ ) will maximise the use of drones during the Hari Raya Aidiladha festive season from May 24 to 31 to improve the detection of traffic offences such as overtaking on double lines and using emergency lanes on highways.

JPJ deputy director-general (planning and operations) Jazmanie Shafawi said drones would be deployed at hotspot areas throughout Ops Hari Raya Aidiladha. During Hari Raya Aidilfitri in March, drones were only used at certain times, but this time, they will be used throughout the operation.

The 288 identified accident hotspots include stretches from Kuala Lipis to Gua Musang, Gua Musang to Kuala Krai, Gerik to Jeli, Hulu Terengganu to Kuala Terengganu, Segamat to Mersing, and the route from the Menora Tunnel to Sungai Perak. JPJ issued 5,000 notices to road users during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri operation.

Next week’s operation will focus on nine main offences – speeding, failure to comply with traffic signals, overtaking on double lines, misuse of emergency lanes, not wearing seatbelts or helmets, queue-cutting, using mobile phones while driving, overloading, and carrying loads in a dangerous manner. JPJ will also enhance enforcement involving commercial and public transport vehicles. Jazmanie reminded road users to prioritize safety, obey traffic laws, and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before starting their journeys





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