JPJ Suspends Digital Vehicle Ownership Transfer System Amid Alleged Fraud

JPJ, Malaysia's vehicle registration authority, has suspended its digital vehicle ownership transfer system following complaints and reports of alleged fraud. The move is an immediate control measure to prevent the unauthorized transfer of vehicle ownership without the registered owner's knowledge.

According to JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, the move was taken as an immediate control measure following complaints and reports on social media claiming that the ownership of vehicles were allegedly changed without the knowledge of their registered owners.

The suspension affects all digital channels including public portal, kiosks, as well as MyEG and eAuto Sdn Bhd. Aedy Fadly said JPJ views the matter seriously, especially when it involves vehicle maintenance and safety records registered in JPJ’s system. With the suspension now in effect, all vehicle ownership transfer transactions for individual and private company ownership must be carried out physically at JPJ counters nationwide.

For individual vehicle ownership transfers, JPJ says transactions can still be completed on the same day at state JPJ offices and branch offices. Meanwhile, vehicle ownership transfer applications involving private companies will require between five to seven working days after complete document submission. JPJ also clarified that Temporary Ownership Transfer System (STMS) transactions via eAuto will continue operating as usual.

However, the permanent ownership transfer system through eSerahan Tukar Milik (eSTM) has been suspended. Any parties including used car dealers are now required to submit ownership transfer applications manually at JPJ offices





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JPJ Vehicle Registration Suspension Digital Channels Alleged Fraud Ownership Transfer

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