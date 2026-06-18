JPJ Negeri Sembilan Seizes 145 Luxury Vehicles in Operasi Luxury Crackdown

Negeri Sembilan's JPJ has impounded 145 luxury vehicles, including Porsche and Mercedes SUVs, for offenses like expired licenses, lack of insurance, and illegal modifications. The ongoing Operasi Luxury also resulted in seizures of vehicles owned by foreign nationals.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) of Negeri Sembilan has impounded 145 luxury vehicles, including Porsche Cayenne and Mercedes Benz GLC 250 SUVs, as part of a focused enforcement operation called Operasi Luxury , which ran from January to the present.

The operation targeted strategic locations across the state. JPJ Negeri Sembilan director Jasyindar Singh Sihdu stated that the seizures were due to various offenses: expired vehicle licenses, lack of insurance coverage, invalid or missing driving licenses, and technical modifications without approval. He noted that these 145 vehicles are part of 870 luxury vehicles inspected during the period. The operation is described as targeted, focused, and continuous, emphasizing adherence to the Road Transport Act 1987.

Among the impounded vehicles, seven belong to non-citizens, including nationals from China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and a UNCHR cardholder. The director warned that no exemptions exist based on a vehicle's value or status, and all violations will face firm action including seizure and prosecution





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JPJ Negeri Sembilan Operasi Luxury Luxury Vehicle Seizure Porsche Cayenne Mercedes Benz Expired License Insurance Driving License Vehicle Modification Road Transport Act Non-Citizen China Pakistan Bangladesh UNCHR

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