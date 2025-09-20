JPJ Issues Warning: 2.3 Million Drivers Have Inactive Competent Driving Licenses

The Road Transport Department JPJ reveals that 2.3 million CDL holders have inactive licenses. Driving with an inactive license is illegal and unsafe. Expired license holders must retake driving tests to reactivate their licenses, while those recently expired can renew online or at JPJ counters.

PUTRAJAYA The Road Transport Department JPJ has announced that a significant number of Competent Driving Licence CDL holders are listed as inactive, with the total reaching 2.3 million individuals. This inactive status is primarily attributed to either the expiry of their licenses or the failure to renew them for a period exceeding three years.

According to JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, driving with an inactive license constitutes a violation of regulations and poses a potential safety hazard not only to the drivers themselves but also to other road users. He emphasized the legal requirement for all motor vehicle operators to possess a valid and active driving license, as stipulated in the Road Transport Act 1987 Act 333. This underscores the importance of maintaining up-to-date licenses to ensure road safety and compliance with the law.\Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli further elaborated on the necessary steps for inactive CDL holders who wish to continue driving. Individuals with expired licenses are required to undergo the Driver’s Education Curriculum Test Parts 2 and 3 KPP02 and KPP03 at a designated driving institute. This requirement is in accordance with Act 333, which mandates the reactivation or acquisition of a valid license through the successful completion of these tests. The process aims to assess the driving skills and knowledge of the applicants, ensuring they meet the necessary standards for safe driving practices. This also allows the JPJ to verify the current driving skills of the drivers. The JPJ is committed to enforcing these regulations to minimize potential risks on the roads and ensure all drivers are compliant with the necessary standards. Furthermore, the department seeks to ensure that all drivers remain up-to-date with current road safety regulations and practices. The tests ensure that the drivers are safe and knowledgeable on the road.\In addition to the aforementioned directives, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli urged all CDL holders whose licenses have been expired for less than three years to promptly renew them through various channels. These renewal options include the MyJPJ mobile application, the mySikap online portal, or any JPJ counter located across the country. This streamlined process allows holders to easily reactivate their licenses without having to retake the KPP02 and KPP03 tests. The ability to renew licenses quickly and efficiently encourages compliance and mitigates the chances of driving without a valid license. This proactive approach promotes adherence to road safety regulations. The various available platforms provide flexibility to holders. This commitment to provide accessible and convenient renewal methods is aimed at facilitating the licensing process. This is designed to make compliance easier for drivers, ensuring that they can maintain active licenses and continue driving legally while contributing to road safety and reducing the workload. The JPJ is actively working on measures to improve public accessibility to its services and streamline the procedures for license renewals





