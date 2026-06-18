Jordan Klepper on Satirizing Trump Era: 'Absurdity Lies With Him'

Comedian Jordan Klepper explains how President Donald Trump's behavior and supporters' unwavering loyalty fuel his political satire, bridging humor and empathy in a divided America.

Comedian Jordan Klepper discusses how President Donald Trump's administration and his supporters provide ample material for political satire. Klepper frequently attends Trump rallies to engage with MAGA followers, highlighting contradictions in their beliefs while emphasizing empathy.

He notes the absurdity of Trump's claims and the divergent realities among Americans shaped by media and social bubbles. Late-night satire has become a major force since Trump's rise, with hosts using humor to inform and critique, despite Trump's claims of unfairness. Klepper reflects on the irony that the same algorithms trapping people in echo chambers also amplify his viral segments. He believes Americans share more common ground than their polarized media suggests





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