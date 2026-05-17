Jonas Vingegaard triumphs in Giro d'Italia's stage nine, wins two consecutive stages

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage nine of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday for his second victory in three days, crossing the line to the finish at Corno alle Scale ahead of Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM), while Afonso Eulalio (Bahrain Victorious) maintained his grip on the pink jersey with a lead of two minutes and 24 seconds over Vingegaard.

Cervia, Italy, May 17 (Reuters) - Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) triumphed for the second time in three days to win stage nine of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, with the Dane going solo at the end of the climb to the finish, while Afonso Eulalio remains in the overall lead.

Vingegaard tracked race rival Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) when the Austrian attacked near the end of the 184 km from Cervia to Corno alle Scale, but the Dane powered away in the closing kilometre, with his Visma teammate Davide Piganzoli coming in third. Eulalio (Bahrain Victorious) put in another brave ride to limit the damage and crossed the line fifth, 41 seconds behind the winner to maintain his grip on the pink jersey, with a lead of two minutes and 24 seconds over Vingegaard, with Gall a further 35 seconds behind.

Italian Giulio Ciccone's calculated ride failed to pay off, with the Lidl-Trek rider caught by Vingegaard and Gall in the final two kilometres after he looked set for the stage win





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Giro D'italia Stage Nine Finish Corno Alle Scale Cervo Jonas Vingegaard Afonso Eulalio Felix Gall Davide Piganzoli Querciola Climb Viareggio To Massa Individual Time Trial

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