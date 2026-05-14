Jokowi Set to Embark on Nationwide Political Road Show After Improved Health

Jokowi is planning to enhance his political influence and maintain his emotional connection with the people by embarking on a nationwide political road show starting in June. He will visit eastern Indonesia regions as the first stop of his tour, aiming to strengthen his image as a people's leader and maintain relevance in his public role despite no longer holding office.

Former president Joko Widodo is embarking on a nationwide political road show in June with improved health, aiming to visit eastern Indonesia regions as the first stop of his tour.

He hopes to maintain his public role and emotional connection with the people, while keeping his political influence and communication with regional leaders and grassroot groups relevant. Since leaving office, he has significantly reduced his public appearances, and the new tour is aimed at keeping his image as a people's leader active. He has dismissed a circulating rumour that he is suffering from Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), a rare disorder often caused by allergic reactions





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Jokowi National Road Show Improve Health Plan Visit Eastern Indonesia Maintain His Political Influence Emotional Connection Political Road Show Selamat Strans : Ahmad Kansar Bin Mansor Retai Eastern Indonesia Assessment Rumour SJS

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