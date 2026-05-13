Johor Umno and Youth Chief Criticise Pakatan Harapan for Opposing Appointment of Five Assemblymen

Johor Umno and Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros have criticised Pakatan Harapan (PH) for opposing the appointment of five assemblymen in the state, saying the campaign is a political gimmick.

Johor Umno secretary Abdul Halim Suleiman and Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros criticised Johor PH for opposing the appointment of five assemblymen in the state.

Johor Umno says Pakatan Harapan's campaign to collect signatures opposing the appointment of five assemblymen in the state is nothing more than a political gimmick. Its secretary, Abdul Halim Suleiman, said PH should not object to the move because the bill to amend the Johor constitution to allow such appointments has already been passed by the state legislative assembly.

He said the move aims to ensure the rakyat's welfare continues to be safeguarded, including during the current period of global economic uncertainty.

“This is all a gimmick by Johor PH. They are acting as if the state government has committed a crime,” he told FMT.

“The people should not be easily influenced by the polemics being played up by Johor PH. ” Halim also said PH should ask its appointed assemblymen in Pahang and Sabah to resign if the coalition is truly against the concept of appointed assemblymen.

“Why object when Johor does it? That clearly shows an attempt to politicise the issue,” he said. Earlier today, Johor PH launched a signature campaign to oppose the appointment of five assemblymen, saying the initiative would provide the public an opportunity to democratically express their views.

In a joint statement, Johor PH chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor PKR chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching said the practice of appointing assemblymen is not the most effective way to strengthen democracy. Instead, they proposed a redelineation exercise to increase the number of state assembly seats in Johor. PH has two appointed assemblymen in the Pahang assembly – Fadzly Ramly (Amanah) and Rizal Jamin (PKR) – as well as one in Sabah, PKR's Grace Lee.

Johor Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros also said PH needs to prove its political morality by first asking its appointed assemblymen in Pahang and Sabah to step down.

“Johor PH is clearly not practising what it preaches,” he said. He said the appointment of additional assemblymen aims to strengthen the legislative functions of the Johor legislative assembly and reinforce democratic practices in the state. On PH's proposal for a redelineation exercise to increase the state assembly seats, Noor Azleen aid Umno has no issue supporting the proposal, but stressed that it requires comprehensive studies and long-term analysis





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Johor Umno Pakatan Harapan Appointment Of Five Assemblymen Redelineation Exercise Strengthening Democracy Political Morality

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