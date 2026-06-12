Johor Tech Smart City Launched as a New Model for Sustainable Urban and Agricultural Development

Genting Property has launched the 930.77-hectare Johor Tech Smart City within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. The development integrates modern agriculture, advanced technology, and smart infrastructure to set a global benchmark for future food systems and next-generation urban living, with a 202.34-hectare AgTech Campus at its core. State leaders and project executives highlighted the initiative as a milestone in public-private partnership, driving economic growth, innovation, and food security in Johor.

Genting Property Sdn. Bhd. has launched the Johor Tech Smart City , a 930.77-hectare development within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). The smart city integrates modern agriculture, advanced technology, and progressive infrastructure to establish a new global benchmark for future food systems and next-generation smart urban living.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi stated that the project reflects Johor's ongoing efforts to strengthen a competitive, innovation-driven, and sustainable economic ecosystem. Through close cooperation between the state government, industry players, and relevant agencies, Johor continues to facilitate quality investments, develop skilled talent, and expand economic opportunities for its people. The Johor Tech Smart City demonstrates the significant potential achievable through strong public-private partnership and a shared long-term commitment to the state's sustainable development.

He expressed highest appreciation to Genting Property, ACGT Sdn. Bhd. (ACGT), strategic partners, investors, and all stakeholders for their confidence and commitment in realizing the project. The development leverages Genting Property's master planning expertise, ACGT's agricultural technology (AgTech) capabilities, and the support of key technology partners.

A central feature is the 202.34-hectare AgTech Campus, dedicated to smart agriculture to enhance food security through its core SEEDS components. Datuk Indera Lim Keong Hui, Executive Chairman and Executive Director of Genting Plantations Berhad, emphasized that the Johor Tech Smart City reflects the Group's long-term commitment to investing in transformative developments that create sustainable value for the state and nation. He appreciated the Johor state government's support and trust in bringing this vision to life.

The strategic project is expected to contribute meaningfully to economic growth, the innovation ecosystem, and future readiness of Johor. It combines Genting Property's expertise in large-scale urban development, ACGT's AgTech innovations, and a robust global collaboration network





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johor Tech Smart City Genting Property ACGT Agtech Campus SEEDS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea reports first exam cheating cases using AI smart glassesWASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - Half ⁠of Americans fear that the rise of AI could put them or someone in their household out of work, according to ⁠a new Reuters/Ipsos poll that also showed widespread angst at how widely the technology is being adopted.

Read more »

Meta Deletes Facial Recognition Code from Smart Glasses AppMeta has removed a portion of code that enabled facial recognition on its smart glasses app, following a report by Wired that revealed the code was embedded in Meta AI. The code would have allowed the NameTag system to convert faces into unique biometric signatures, raising concerns about data privacy.

Read more »

Johor JPJ to equip more officers with body-worn camerasJune 10 (Reuters) - A California ⁠state court judge denied ‌motions by Meta Platforms and Google's YouTube seeking a new trial ​after a jury ⁠found them liable ⁠for designing social media platforms ⁠that ‌are harmful to young people, ⁠sources familiar with the ruling ​confirmed ‌on Wednesday.

Read more »

Johor Tech Smart City to create 10,000 job opportunities, says Onn HafizA former artificial intelligence engineer at Elon Musk's xAI is suing the company, alleging that he was wrongfully fired for raising concerns about the safety of the firm's Grok chatbot.

Read more »