Johor State Legislative Assembly Dissolution for State Election, BN Deputy Chairman Comments, and Construction of New Schools

This text highlights the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly and the confidence of the BN deputy chairman in the Johor Menteri Besar's advice to Sultan Ibrahim for the state election timing. There is also a mention of the ruling coalition's decision to contest all 56 state seats and the construction of two new schools to address overcrowding in the area.

The dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for a state election is the absolute prerogative of the King , His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim , according to Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan .

He said the party was confident that Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi would advise Sultan Ibrahim on the appropriate timing for the state election. The ruling coalition announced that they would contest all 56 state seats in the upcoming state election, while the opposition secured 12 seats and Perikatan Nasional three seats in the 2022 state polls





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Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan Dissolution Of Parliament Johor State Legislative Assembly State Election King His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Barisan Nasional (BN) Ministers Besar's Discretion Central Leadership Pakatan Harapan Perikatan Nasional Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Construction Of New Schools

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