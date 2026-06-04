Johor State Election to Test PN and IPR Alliance

The upcoming Johor state election is expected to be a crucial test for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Ikatan Prihatin Rakyat (IPR) alliance as it faces competition from Barisan Nasional (BN) and the potential revival of the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance between PAS and Umno.

The upcoming Johor state election is expected to be the first major test of cooperation between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and parties under the loose Ikatan Prihatin Rakyat (IPR) alliance, says Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

The Bersatu information chief said the polls could also mark the first time the Malaysian Indian People's Party (MIPP) contests as a PN component party. The implementation of an electoral pact with member parties within IPR remains untested following the PN Supreme Council's decision to explore cooperation with parties outside the coalition. The polls will gauge the level of support (for PN and IPR) among voters of different ethnic backgrounds.

Led by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, IPR comprises 11 opposition parties, including PAS, Bersatu, Gerakan, Muda, Berjasa, Pejuang and Putra. However, the absence of PAS representatives from recent IPR meetings has raised questions about its continued participation in the coalition. Tun Faisal's statement comes as PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man yesterday called for PAS and Umno to work together in the upcoming Johor state election, describing it as the right time to revive their now-defunct Muafakat Nasional alliance.

Tuan Ibrahim said cooperation between the country's two largest Malay-Muslim parties was needed and that the state polls could usher in a new political realignment. The MN alliance between Umno and PAS was formalised in 2019 when Pakatan Harapan was leading the government. The pact eventually fell apart after PAS formed PN with Bersatu the following year. After the 2022 general election ended in a hung Parliament, the Umno-led Barisan Nasional formed the unity government with PH.

However, BN is going solo in the Johor state election, setting up clashes with both its federal ally and PN. The Johor state election is expected to be a crucial test for the PN and IPR alliance as it faces competition from BN and the potential revival of the MN alliance between PAS and Umno. The outcome of the election will have significant implications for the country's political landscape and the future of the PN and IPR alliance.

The Johor state election is expected to be a closely watched event as it will provide insights into the level of support for the PN and IPR alliance among voters of different ethnic backgrounds. The election will also test the ability of the PN and IPR alliance to work together and present a united front in the face of competition from BN and the potential revival of the MN alliance between PAS and Umno





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Johor State Election Perikatan Nasional Ikatan Prihatin Rakyat Barisan Nasional Muafakat Nasional

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