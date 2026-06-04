Johor State Allocates Over RM66 Million to Public Health and Announces New Nursing Incentives on International Nurses Day

Johor's Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi defended a RM66 million four‑year investment in the state health department, announced grants for nurses and medical assistants, and pledged to tackle staffing shortages during the Statewide International Nurses Day ceremony.

At a ceremony marking the Statewide celebration of International Nurses Day in Johor, Deputy Prime Minister and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi presented the Inspirational Nurse Award to Norazilawati Abu Bakar.

The event, held at the Sunway Big Box Hotel in Iskandar Puteri, highlighted the state government's escalating involvement in public health, a sector traditionally overseen by the federal Ministry of Health. Over the past four fiscal years, the Johor state administration has allocated more than 66 million ringgit to the Johor Health Department (JKNJ) to upgrade facilities, purchase medical and non‑medical equipment, improve sanitation, and enhance ancillary infrastructure such as prayer rooms.

While acknowledging that health services are a federal responsibility, Onn Hafiz defended the expenditure as a necessary response to the health needs of roughly four million residents in the state. He cautioned against blaming bureaucratic hurdles, noting that the existing system would have limited the state's capacity to inject additional resources without confronting procedural bottlenecks.

"We cannot turn a blind eye when millions of lives are at stake," he said, emphasizing his willingness to work on the ground alongside health workers to strengthen the department's capabilities. During his speech, the Menteri Besar pledged continued attention to the chronic staffing shortages that have plagued Johor's health system. He underscored a dual‑track approach: first, an aggressive recruitment drive aimed at filling vacant nursing and medical officer positions; second, targeted financial incentives to retain existing staff.

To that end, the state announced a special grant of 500,000 ringgit earmarked for nurses across Johor and an additional 100,000 ringgit for medical assistants. The funds will be distributed through a merit‑based award program that recognizes exemplary service, professional development, and community outreach. Dr. Mohtar Pungut, Director of Health Johor, echoed the call for swift action, stating that collaborative solutions between the state and federal agencies are essential to close the gap in frontline healthcare delivery.

Ling Tian Soon, Chairman of the Johor Health and Environment Committee, provided a broader overview of the state's health‑related investments. He detailed how the 66‑million‑ringgit outlay has been allocated to refurbish hospital wards, upgrade patient toilets, install new sanitation facilities, and purchase state‑of‑the‑art medical devices, as well as non‑clinical infrastructure that supports a hygienic and functional environment for both patients and staff.

The chairman highlighted that these upgrades aim not only to improve clinical outcomes but also to foster a more resilient health infrastructure capable of responding to future public health emergencies. The Menteri Besar concluded by reaffirming his commitment to ensuring that Johor's health system remains robust, equitable, and responsive, promising that the state will continue to seek innovative solutions and financial mechanisms to address longstanding challenges in public health service delivery





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Johor Health Investment International Nurses Day Nursing Incentives Public Health Funding Staffing Shortages

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