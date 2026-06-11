Johor State Administration to Function in a Caretaker Capacity Ahead of State Election

The Johor state administration will operate at a minimal level to manage daily affairs ahead of the state election, with the King of Malaysia receiving updates from the Menteri Besar.

JOHOR BARU: The Johor state administration will continue to function in a caretaker capacity , operating at a minimal level to ensure the smooth management of daily affairs ahead of the state election .

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the King of Malaysia, received Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi in an audience on Wednesday to present the latest updates on the state government's administration. The Election Commission is set to hold a special meeting on Friday to decide the key dates for the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections





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Johor State Administration Caretaker Capacity State Election Election Commission Special Meeting Key Dates Johor And Negeri Sembilan State Elections

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