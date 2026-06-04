Johor Spends RM66 Million on Public Healthcare Upgrades Despite Federal Jurisdiction

Johor's caretaker Mentri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, has spent over RM66 million to upgrade public healthcare facilities in the state, despite healthcare being a federal responsibility. The funding was used to improve infrastructure, toilets and surau, and to purchase medical and non-medical equipment. Onn Hafiz also announced support for the state Health Department and allocated funds to appreciate the hard work of nurses and medical assistants.

Johor 's caretaker Mentri Besar , Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi , has revealed that the state government has spent over RM66 million to upgrade public healthcare facilities in the past four years.

Despite healthcare being a federal responsibility, Onn Hafiz emphasized that he could not ignore the issues affecting the lives of four million Johoreans.

'I know healthcare is the federal government's responsibility, but I cannot keep quiet and turn a blind eye,' he said. The funding, allocated throughout his administration's tenure, was used to improve infrastructure, toilets and surau, and to purchase medical and non-medical equipment. Onn Hafiz also announced that he would continue supporting the state Health Department by pursuing vacancies of doctors and nurses to be filled as soon as possible.

In appreciation for their hard work and dedication, he also allocated RM500,000 to the state's nurses and RM100,000 for medical assistants





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Johor Healthcare Upgrades Funding Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi Public Facilities Nurses Medical Assistants

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