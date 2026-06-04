Johor's Slim Majority Seats Set for Intense Contest in Upcoming State Polls

At least 14 state seats in Johor, including Bukit Batu won by 137 votes, will be hotly contested in the next election due to slim majorities. Five seats involve top party leaders, with voter turnout and candidate quality seen as key factors.

At least 14 state seats in Johor are expected to be fiercely contested in the upcoming state election , after being won with a slim majority of fewer than 2,000 votes in the 2022 state election .

These marginal seats could determine the overall balance of power and the fate of several political leaders. Among them, Bukit Batu stands out as the only seat held by PKR in Johor, won with a razor-thin margin of just 137 votes.

Five other seats are particularly significant as they are held by top party officials: Bukit Kepong by Johor Bersatu chief Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Tenggaroh by Johor MIC chief K. Raven Kumar, Bukit Pasir by executive councillor Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, Kemelah by state MIC wanita chief N. Saraswathy, and Jementah by Johor DAP treasurer Ng Kor Sim. Political analysts suggest that the outcome in these seats will depend not only on past voting patterns but also on the strength of the candidates and the effectiveness of their campaigns.

Assoc Prof Dr Md Akbal Abdullah from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia pointed out that some of these seats have historical significance. For instance, Bukit Kepong was won by a former mentri besar, while Bukit Pasir and Tenggaroh were held by exco members. He also highlighted Maharani and Puteri Wangsa as seats to watch because they are the sole seats of PAS and Muda in Johor, respectively.

He emphasized that political parties must field their best candidates to secure these marginal seats. Meanwhile, speculation that caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi aims to win 50 out of 56 seats for Barisan Nasional was met with skepticism by Md Akbal, who said a more realistic target would be 45 seats. Voter turnout is expected to be a critical factor in the election outcome.

Assoc Prof Dr Mazlan Ali from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia noted that the current situation differs from the 2022 state polls, which saw a low turnout of about 54% due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many voters working in Singapore not returning. However, if Negri Sembilan also holds its state election concurrently, this could be perceived as a major election and encourage more voters to travel back to Johor to cast their ballots.

As campaigning intensifies, these hot seats will likely see fierce rivalry, with both national and local issues shaping voter preferences. The final results could have broader implications for the political landscape in Johor and beyond





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Johor State Election Slim Majority Hot Seats Political Leaders

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