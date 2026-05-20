Johor royal press office calls for firm action against TikTok account making offensive content against Malaysian King

The Johor royal press office criticized the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for not taking strong actions against a fake TikTok account, which made defamatory and insulting content targeting the king, describing His Majesty as having an affinity for eating pork and superimposing the king's image onto the body of an animal.

The Johor royal press office criticized the Malaysia n Communications and Multimedia Commission for not taking strong actions against a fake TikTok account, which made defamatory and insulting content targeting the king, describing His Majesty as having an affinity for eating pork and superimposing the king's image onto the body of an animal.

The fake account had earlier posted an edited image of a pig in royal attire, which had caused outrage and led to an investigation by the Royal Guards headquarters. The state royal press office pleaded for MCMC to take a stern stance against those responsible for the malicious acts and uphold the dignity of the Malay ruler and the head of Islam





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Royal Press Office Johor MCMC Tiktok Pork Eating Ruling King Islam Malaysia Bumi Raya Fake Account Harmful Content Royal Institution Pig Farming

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