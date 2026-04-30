Johor Regent Urges Federal Government to Expedite Rail Transit System Approval for RTS Link Integration

Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has called for faster approval of the rail transit system project to integrate with the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link. The RTS Link, set to begin operations in 2027, aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore. The Johor government has also proposed prioritizing the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) project in congested areas like Tebrau to further enhance public transportation.

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The federal government has been urged to expedite approval for the rail transit system project integrating with the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, says Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

He emphasized that greater attention and support must be given to such projects to ensure seamless connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. I hope all considerations and approvals can be expedited so that the state’s public transportation system can truly support economic growth and the well-being of Bangsa Johor, he said when opening the Johor state assembly sitting at Kota Iskandar on Thursday, April 30.

The RTS Link, scheduled to begin operations on January 1, 2027, is a 4km shuttle service connecting Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands in Singapore. Once operational, it is expected to transform the commute for the 350,000 people who use the Causeway daily, one of the busiest border crossings in the world. The system is designed to handle up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with a projected daily ridership of 40,000.

In February, Bernama reported that the Johor government had proposed implementing the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) project on key alignments first, subject to federal government approval. Johor public works, transport, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh stated that alignments in the Tebrau area, which often experience traffic congestion, should be prioritised.

He said this step is important to expedite the implementation of the ART project, which will ease traffic in affected areas, alongside the operation of the RTS Link project next year. The Tebrau area is the most congested. We can probably prioritise this alignment first, then focus on the others.

For example, if the alignment involves a route of about 20km, we can do it as a package, and contractors can work together to speed up construction, he explained. The RTS Link is a critical infrastructure project aimed at enhancing cross-border connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore. It is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve the overall commuting experience for thousands of daily travelers.

The project is part of a broader effort to modernize public transportation systems in Johor, which has seen rapid urbanization and economic growth in recent years. The integration of the RTS Link with local transit systems, such as the proposed ART, is seen as a key step in addressing the region’s transportation challenges.

The Johor government has been proactive in pushing for these developments, recognizing the importance of efficient public transportation in supporting economic activities and improving the quality of life for residents. The federal government’s role in expediting approvals and providing necessary support is crucial to the timely completion of these projects. The successful implementation of the RTS Link and ART projects is expected to have a ripple effect on the region’s economy, attracting more investments and boosting tourism.

The improved connectivity will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, further strengthening the economic ties between Johor and Singapore





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